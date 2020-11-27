An Elkhart man was arrested following a single-vehicle crash that injured him and a Goshen man this week.
An SUV driven by Edward Curry, 52, Elkhart, crossed the center line of C.R. 26, struck a curb and overturned into a ditch near C.R. 13 around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Curry and a passenger, Allen Winford, Goshen, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
After being cleared from the hospital, the release shows Curry was jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was also cited for driving without a valid license.
ARREST
Daniel Ramza, 28, 1327 Mason St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 212 Blackport Drive around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Ramza was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Ricky Lieberenz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a mobile phone was stolen from his house, 214 E. Clinton St., around 12:50 a.m. Friday.
• Jennifer Peeler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from the garage of a house, 710 S. Eighth St., Thursday evening.
• April Price, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a license plate was stolen from a house, 1420 Wilson Ave., around 6:05 p.m. Thursday.
