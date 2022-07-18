An Elkhart man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated following a crash into a medical building in Goshen at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
Arrested was Gregory Idewu, 36, of Elkhart.
Goshen police reported they received a call about a possible intoxicated driver around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Prior to police arrival, the accused driver, Idewu, left the parking lot he’d been in at Reith Boulevard, traveled west through a grass median, across a private drive and struck a building and then a fence after turning north, police reported. Idewu was reportedly found in the driver’s seat of the 2020 Buick American Access.
The building, Beacon Medical at 2222 Rieth Blvd., sustained significant damage to the glass and aluminum wall, police reported.
Idewu was transported to Goshen Hospital. He was later arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after reportedly failing field sobriety tests.
ARRESTS
• Martin's Super Market, 575 E. Jackson Blvd., reported shoplifting to Elkhart city police at 12:46 p.m. July 15. Elijah Leaonta Hughes, 18, was arrested on a charge of theft. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond.
• Christopher Adkins, 41, and Shawn Smith, 42, were arrested by Elkhart police on charges of burglary in the at the intersection of North Riverside Drive and Bower Street on Sunday. They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail. They are being held in lieu of $5,000 bonds.
THEFTS
• Kyle Richardson reported to Goshen city police that three bicycles were stolen from his garage in the 700 block of South Seventh Street at 6:28 p.m. Sunday.
• Mr. Rooter of North Central Indiana reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. July 13 and 10:42 a.m. July 14 someone stole a trailer that was rented from Lake City Rental.
• Amanda Fahlbeck reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 10 p.m. Sunday she was hit in the face by someone and when she returned to get her black 2012 Chevrolet Impala it was missing from the 30000 block of Old U.S. 20. The vehicle was later located in St. Joseph County.
• Joshua Ramos reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Benchmark Drive between 8:25 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 14.
• Michael Kitch reported to Elkhart city police an auto theft that occurred in the 3000 block of Magnum Drive between 5 p.m. July 12 and 7 p.m. July 13.
• Edwin Ismael Garay Villalta reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred at 1000 North Street between 4:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 15.
• Angel Howard reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 1200 block of Georgia Boulevard Court between 5 p.m. July 15 and 10 p.m. July 16.
• Armani Pickens reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 500 block of I Lane between 6 and 7:53 p.m. July 16.
• Jean Marie Saint Louis reported to Elkhart city police an auto theft that occurred in the 2000 block of Hammond Avenue between midnight and 2 p.m. Sunday.
BURGLARY
• Christopher Crothers reported to Elkhart city police a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 10:46 p.m. Sunday.
• Marilyn Barringer reported to Elkhart city police a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of West Jackson Boulevard between 11:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Camille Waggoner reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. June 3 and noon June 8 someone committed fraud in the 65000 block of Baltimore Street, in Goshen.
• Richard Damm reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 14, someone committed fraud in the 28000 block of C. R. 38, Wakarusa.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Mariela Salazar-Martinez reported a hit-and-run in the 100 block of Hively Avenue on July 15.