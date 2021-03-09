Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near New Paris early Tuesday morning.
A car driven by Brittany Lutz, Fort Wayne, drove through a stop sign and struck a car driven by Chadwick Maurer, Goshen, at C.R. 142 and C.R. 23 around 5:35 a.m. The crash caused Maurer’s car to then strike an SUV driven by Kelly Stacy, Elkhart, which was stopped on the other side of the intersection, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Maurer was treated at the scene for leg pain, police said.
Lutz was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for chest pain. She was also cited for disregarding a stop sign, the release shows.
Stacy did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Stephone Gordon, 26, 1006 N. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 20 around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday.
• Dawn Clemens, 32, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near C.R. 21 around 3:25 p.m. Monday.
• Nanci Gouker, 29, 15430 William Paul Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 1706 Cassopolis St. on Sunday.
• Kijuan Forris, 31, 132 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a handgun as a serious violent felon and driving without a license following a traffic stop at West Indiana and South Sixth Street around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.
HARASSMENT
Goshen police responded to a call about an employee harassing another employee at Flex Tech, 1508 Eisenhower Drive North, around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Paul Poe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraudulent activity with his bank account Monday.
• Micah Dillenbeck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday he lost money in a Facebook scam.
• Wilma Taylor-Saunders, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraudulent activity with her bank account Monday.
• Goshen police received a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office about a case of fraud that occurred in the city Feb. 13.
