A single-vehicle crash seriously injured an Elkhart man outside of Goshen early Friday morning.
Terry Diamond lost control of the car he was driving and went off the side of C.R. 22. The car then rolled into a field south of C.R. 28 around 1:35 a.m. Diamond was thrown from the car as it rolled, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Diamond was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment. The release indicates he was paralyzed from the waist down and had possible other injuries.
CRASH
A car driven by Tania Navarro Cruz, South Bend, struck a tree that had fallen onto C.R. 27, which caused her to leave the road and strike another tree north of C.R. 10 near Bristol around 5:25 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Navarro Cruz was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for an evaluation. A passenger in her car was not injured, police said.
ARREST
Melissa Stanley, 41, 614 Connie Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after she was stopped at Ninth and Middlebury streets around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Stanley was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• A 14-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven, 1000 S. Main St., around 4 a.m. Friday.
• Staff with the American Red Cross reported to Goshen police license plates were stolen from two Red Cross vehicles that were parked at the organization’s blood donation center, 1123 S. Indiana Ave., around 8 a.m. Thursday.
• Scott Moorehouse reported to Elkhart County police an all-terrain vehicle was stolen from farm property, 72493 Ind. 15, in Milford sometime between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday.
• Hector Rubio Gomez reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday his 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from a friend’s home at Broadmore Estates in Goshen sometime between 4 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 16.
• Cory Farias reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday two dogs were stolen from him at 15300 U.S. 6 in Syracuse around 5 p.m. July 11.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Staff at Winchester Trails reported to Goshen police Thursday several acts of vandalism at the mobile home community, alleging a juvenile suspect was responsible.
• Joseph Holt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was damaged during an incident in the 600 block of Mill Street around 10:55 a.m. Thursday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a female after responding to an altercation at 1414 Cedarbrook Court around 6:05 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
• Richard Rollins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday credit cards were opened in his name.
• Firmer Merrick, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between July 16 and Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Dontayvis Cantrell, 20, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Philip Hartsough, 41, South Bend, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
BICYCLE FOUND
Doris Howard reported to Elkhart County police she found a bicycle that had been spray painted black at a house, 23669 Forrestview Ave., around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
