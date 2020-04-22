Arrests for battery and fleeing a traffic stop were reported by local police.
• Stephen Blosser, 56, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 400 block of North Riverside Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Blosser was apparently not jailed after the incident.
• David Gilson, 52, 10104 Ind. 120, Middlebury, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a brief vehicle pursuit around 1 p.m. Monday. Police said Gilson failed to stop for a traffic stop on Ind. 13 near Ind. 120 and led an officer up the highway for a couple miles before pulling into a private lot. The officer saw baggies being thrown from the car. Later, while searching along the highway, police found two baggies with a substance that tested positive for meth, a probable cause affidavit shows.
GUNFIRE REPORT
Raina Carpenter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she heard what she thought sounded like gunfire in the 500 block of Winter Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police searched the area but found no evidence that shots were fired, a report shows.
BATTERY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a boy battered two employees and another juvenile resident at the facility, 6226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
POSSIBLE BURGLARY
Caffie Conrad, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible case of burglary to a house at 313 Crescent St., around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFT
Vernon Fry reported to Elkhart County police a 2019 Carry-On trailer was stolen from Rock Run Park, 11188 C.R. 38, in Millersburg sometime between noon April 17 and 9 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Renee Esch, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was vandalized at 207 Tanglewood Drive around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle’s owner was contacted, and a civil agreement was reached, police said in a report.
HIT-AND-RUN
Ricki McClain, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash in the 700 block of Lincolnway East in which the driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.
