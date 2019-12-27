An Elkhart man was severely injured when two dogs attacked him on Christmas Day.
Elkhart County police reported Friday morning that police and paramedics were called to 25093 Berry St. at 3:29 p.m. where Billy Shoemaker, 43, had been attacked by the dogs. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release states emergency personnel could not reach Shoemaker to help him because a pit bull dog and a pit bull/Labrador mixed dog had Shoemaker trapped in the backyard at the address.
The report states police tried to distract the dogs but that effort failed and they shot both dogs. One dog died at the scene and the other fled, but later returned and was taken into custody by the Elkhart County Humane Society.
Police said Shoemaker was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police did not say who owned the dogs. Philip Baldwin is the resident at the house, according to the police report.
THEFTS
• Robert Reed, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone took and used his credit card Thursday.
• Jerimie Shultz reported to Elkhart County police that $7,600 worth of items were stolen from his house at 23058 C.R. 28 sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.
ARRESTS
• Alex J. Cruz, 25, 106 N. Winter Ave., Goshen, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Friday by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The arrest occurred at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to the police report.
Cruz was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jonathan Wenger, 35, 1013 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:39 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. The arrest occurred in the 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue. Wenger was released pending a court date.
• Gary Boone, 51, 58981 Timber Trail, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic battery. Boone reportedly threw a glass bowl at a woman and injured her, according to the police report. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Shannon B. Daniels, 48, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Thursday along C.R. 17 south of C.R. 14 by Elkhart County police on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Daniels was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Garret Peterson, 27, was arrested at 11:37 a.m Wednesday at 58942 C.R. 111 on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Michael Welch, 41, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police Thursday on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. The police report stated Welch had not lived at his registered address in Goshen for several weeks.
Criminal mischief
• Judy Broadway, 317 Queen St., reported to Goshen police Thursday that criminal mischief occurred at her property.
• Mayda Gomez, Goshen, told Goshen police Thursday someone slashed the tires on her uncle’s Ford Flex Thursday while it was at 532 Alfalfa St.
Counterfeit money
An employee of Taco Bell, 701 Pike St., reported to Goshen police Thursday someone used a counterfeit bill at the restaurant.
Dog bite
Jeff Mattox, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:47 a.m. Thursday he was bitten by a dog on Christmas Day while at 2208 Bashor Road.
