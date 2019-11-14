LaGrange County police arrested three people on drug charges at a motel in Howe Tuesday.
Police had responded to a complaint of disorderly behavior at a room at the Patriot Inn, 5550 N. Ind. 9, around 1:30 p.m., a news release shows. Police investigated and found three suspects with methamphetamine, as well as hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.
James Risner, 23, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Casie Deter, 24, Sturgis, was arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tonya Deter, 45, Howe, was arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INSURANCE FRAUD
Staff at Goshen Health reported a person used another person’s identity and insurance to receive treatment at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine, 2824 Elkhart Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
Michelle Balentine, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of multiple items from a home, 507 Dewey Ave., around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Kenneth Yardman and Michael Sanchez reported to Goshen police the theft of items after their storage unit was broken into at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jody Thompson reported to Elkhart County police a car crossed into his lane and sideswiped the pickup truck he was driving on U.S. 20 near C.R. 17 around 2:10 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other car continued driving without stopping to exchange information, a police report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
James Swartzendruber, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized at a home, 315 W. Oakridge Ave., around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
