Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department multiple juveniles resisted law enforcement and battered staff at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen, around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. Police transported a 15-year-old juvenile to the Juvenile Detention Center after the incident, and cases involving other juveniles will reportedly be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
FRAUD
• Claudia Serrano, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police she tried to rent a house from a person in the South Bend area. But, after transferring money for a down payment, Serrano told police she learned the person was not the actual owner of the property she wanted to rent.
• Terrell Street reported to Elkhart County police his identity was used by an unknown person at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
ARREST
Jimmy Hamlett, 20, of 184 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Michigan and West Wilden avenues around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday. Hamlett was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 30-year-old woman from Middlebury after responding to a call about a possible theft at Dollar Tree, 2357 Lincolnway East, around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Norma Lopez, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police windows on her home and vehicle were broken at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11 p.m. Thursday.
• Tianna Lee, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Maple Court Place, 2932 Elkhart Road, around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Ronie Estrada Escalante, of Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police his car was struck and damaged by a vehicle, possibly a red Chevrolet truck, while he was at work at Lippert Components Inc., 2703 College Ave., around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
• Peter Schmidt, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by a vehicle while it was parked in the 1200 block of Eisenhower Drive South sometime during the day Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday a case of theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred April 14.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday a case of theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on April 14.
