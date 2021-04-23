Police News

Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department multiple juveniles resisted law enforcement and battered staff at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen, around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. Police transported a 15-year-old juvenile to the Juvenile Detention Center after the incident, and cases involving other juveniles will reportedly be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

FRAUD

• Claudia Serrano, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police she tried to rent a house from a person in the South Bend area. But, after transferring money for a down payment, Serrano told police she learned the person was not the actual owner of the property she wanted to rent.

• Terrell Street reported to Elkhart County police his identity was used by an unknown person at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ARREST

Jimmy Hamlett, 20, of 184 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Michigan and West Wilden avenues around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday. Hamlett was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 30-year-old woman from Middlebury after responding to a call about a possible theft at Dollar Tree, 2357 Lincolnway East, around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Norma Lopez, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police windows on her home and vehicle were broken at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11 p.m. Thursday.

• Tianna Lee, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Maple Court Place, 2932 Elkhart Road, around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

• Ronie Estrada Escalante, of Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police his car was struck and damaged by a vehicle, possibly a red Chevrolet truck, while he was at work at Lippert Components Inc., 2703 College Ave., around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Peter Schmidt, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by a vehicle while it was parked in the 1200 block of Eisenhower Drive South sometime during the day Wednesday.

THEFTS

• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday a case of theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred April 14.

• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday a case of theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on April 14.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you