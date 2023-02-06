Elkhart County deputies were called to investigate a report of loose livestock at C.R. 26 and C.R. 17 at 10:44 p.m. Friday.
Officers were unable to locate the owner of the cattle and for the time being the cattle will remain with a local cattle farmer, police reported.
ARRESTS
- On Friday at approximately 9:05 p.m., Darion Adair, 45, was arrested on charges of being a habitual traffic violator after he was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Greene Road During the investigation, Adair was found to have a driver's license status of Habitual Traffic Violator.
- Frederick Ammermann, 50, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated after officers say they received a report of a man attempting to get into vehicles at 50990 Ind. 13 at 11:37 p.m. Thursday.
- William Barber, 33, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was stopped for a traffic infraction at C.R. 16 and C.R. 1 at 2:36 a.m. Saturday.
- Jerald Diamond, 48, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia after he was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 33 and C.R. 33. The passenger in the vehicle, Zackary Freel, 27, was found to be in possession of paraphernalia. Jerald Diamond and Zackary Freel were incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
- Kara Burgess, 35, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and driving with a suspended drivers license. Officers say the incident occured at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. 33 and Caragana Court and that Burgess also had a valid arrest warrant for driving while suspended.
FRAUD
Kelly Chesnut reported to Goshen police fraud from a fake Instagram profile at 12:10 p.m. Sunday at 400 Winchester Trail.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Impala at 9:18 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle failed to stop and led police on a pursuit into Elkhart city limits. Police lost sight of the Impala near the Intersection of East Indiana Avenue and South Main Street.
HIT-AND-RUN
On Sunday at approximately 8:46 p.m., Daniel Martinez-Gomez reported to Elkhart County deputies that an unknown vehicle struck the front passenger side of his vehicle in the parking lot of 1651 Toledo Road and left the scene.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Andrea Hairopoulos reported that Elkhart County deputies a known person fired multiple shots from the roadway at 23850 Broadway Blvd. at 10:42 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived on the scene and found four spent handgun rounds on the roadway.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Karina Wagner reported to Elkhart County deputies that a window on her residence at 18990 Joan Kay Lane, was damaged by someone she knows at 2:52 a.m. Friday.
OFFICERS REPORT
Deanna Rodecki reported to Elkhart County deputies that she found an unlabeled pill bottle containing a half pill inside of her mailbox at 29586 New Castle Dr. at 12:51 p.m. Sunday.
BURGLARY
- Leland Stanley reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone had cut the lock off of his storage unit located at 28874 C.R. 4 and took a 55-inch LG television and a 40-inch TCL television without permission sometime between the first week of the month of January 2023 and Saturday.
- Moun Meuy reported to Elkhart County deputies that an unknown person broke into his residence while he was not home at 29310 C.R. 12 at 8:02 p.m. Saturday.
THEFT
Kimberly Kerr reported to the Elkhart County deputies that her 2006 white Dodge Dakota was stolen from 51588 C.R. 11 between Jan. 1 and Friday.