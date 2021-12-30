ARREST REPORTS
• Damien Knuckles, 28, 509 Cross St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement after police were dispatched to 209 S. Cottage Ave. to investigate a report of a man stealing a package from the property at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.
• Irma Rangel, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered her vehicle had been stolen while parked at 205 S. Silverwood Lane at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFT REPORTS
• Jason Pettry, 59 Richmond Ct., Goshen, told Goshen police he noticed the lock on his shed had been cut and property stolen from out of the shed at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday.
• Mario Sanchz, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered several items had been stolen from out of his vehicle while it was parked at 122 Winchester Ct. at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday.
• Daniel Gallardo, 121 Winchester Ct., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered several items had been stolen from his property at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday.
• Amber Blessing, 240 Remington Lane, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered several items had been stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked at her residence at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Alvaro Camacho, 99 Winchester Ct., Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday indicating that he had discovered a burglary involving a building on his property had taken place sometime during the overnight hours.
• Courtney Morgan, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered various items had been stolen from out of her vehicle and one of the vehicle’s windows shattered while it was parked at 2903 Regent Square Ct. at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday.
• Miguel Garcia, 151 Springfield Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered a shed on his property had been burglarized and items stolen at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday.
• Martin Rodriguez, 150 Springfield Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered a shed on his property had been burglarized and items stolen at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday.
VANDALISM REPORTS
• An employee of L & M Electric, 2702 Elkhart Road, told Goshen police she noticed graffiti on the company building at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.
