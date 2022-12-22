Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST FRIDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY... ...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest gales to 35 knots with gusts to 40 to 45 knot gales late tonight. Waves building to 10 to 14 feet. For the Storm Warning, west winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knot storms. Waves building to 13 to 18 feet on Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 3 AM EST Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Saturday. For the Storm Warning, from 3 AM to 11 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&