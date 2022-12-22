OFFICERS REPORT
• Elkhart County deputies responded to a believed burglary at 11:50 p.m. at 30404 Old U.S. Hwy 20. During the clearing of the house, officers had to force entry to a door, damaging it.
FRAUD
• Loren Kelley reported to Goshen city police at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday that someone she knew was stealing her credit card information and taking money out.
• Tiffany Chavez reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday someone committed fraudulent activity at 58710 Ravenwood.
RESIDENTAL ENTRY
• Montey Canen reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 8 a.m. Wednesday, a suspect entered his residence at 57681 C.R. 19 without permission.
THEFT
• Mariana Avelino reported to Goshen city police at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday that someone entered her vehicle and took her belongings at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.
• Bailey Honey reported to Goshen city police at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday a theft of her mail at 1210 Wilson Ave.
• Officers received a phone call at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday reporting theft of a debit card belonging to Linda Fobert and that there were charges that we not the owner’s.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
• Starley Baez reported to Goshen city police at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday letting someone she knew use her vehicle and they did not return it.
OFFICERS REPORT
• Jenny Luna Cuero reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday someone left a black and yellow Kabuto Takara bicycle on her property at 30201 Michiana Drive.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
• Elkhart County deputies assisted the St. Joseph County Police Department in a vehicle pursuit in the area of Auten Road, east of Laurel Road, in South Bend, at 1:21 a.m. Thursday. The investigation is being handled by the St. Joseph County Police Department.
ARRESTS
• Kenneth Eaton, 56, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Goshen Hospital for a blood draw where results were pending, and incarcerated.
• Scott Kasten, 28, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with priors at C.R. 17 and C.R. 6. Officers said Kasten was involved in a two-vehicle property damage crash at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday and displayed several signs of impairment during the standardized field sobriety tests.