An inmate at the Elkhart County Jail was arrested for allegedly assaulting two corrections officers.
Faith Davis, 21, was arrested on charges of battery against public safety officers and resisting law enforcement. Davis reportedly punched and bit the officers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
TODDLER WANDERS
• A Goshen woman found a toddler on North Main Street at Mill Street at 8:21 a.m. Thursday and called police.
Goshen police said they located the parents of the toddler nearby and notified the Department of Child Services about the incident.
SCAM WARNING
NIPSCO is warning customers that scammers using the utility’s name are increasing their attempt to defraud people.
The company said in a news release Friday that common reports from NIPSCO residential and business customers state they have received calls and texts from people claiming to be NIPSCO employees and demanding payment to avoid their service being disconnected.
NIPSCO said the company never demands immediate payment via a prepaid card, or in cash at a person’s residence or place of business. These scammers have even presented information that only the customer may know in an attempt to gain their trust.
If a customer receives a suspicious call, email or home visit, they should immediately verify their account status at myaccount.nipsco.com or contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726. Additionally, customers should not call any number they are given by the scammer.
The company also advised that a customer who is a victim of a scam, should report it to their local police.
ARRESTS
• Dnequo Slater, 21, 805 Antler Drive, Middlebury, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. Goshen police said a 20-year-old female sustained facial injuries but refused medical treatment.
THEFTS
• Thomas A. Miller, Goshen reported to Elkhart County police that Wednesday someone committed fraudulent activity. Details of the incident were not reported by police.
• Rodolfo Casares, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Thursday afternoon that a Bluetooth speaker was stolen from a house at 433 N. First St., Goshen.
• Steve Messick of Goshen reported to Goshen police Thursday morning that his work van was stolen from his driveway sometime during the night. The theft occurred at 921 Wilson Ave.
• Kayla Westbrook told Goshen police Thursday morning that items were taken from her vehicle while it was at 1323 N. Ninth St.
• Money was stolen from a Greencroft resident, according to a Goshen police report. The theft occurred at 1225 Greencroft Drive and was reported Thursday morning by a Greencroft employee.
• Travis Barfied of Goshen told Goshen police Thursday that items he owned were stolen a place where he had previously lived.
• Brittany Holder, Indianapolis, reported fraudulent activity on her bank account to Goshen police. Holder told police the fraud occurred in Goshen.
• Goshen police reported a burglary occurred Thursday at 411 Middlebury St. Details of the incident were not released.
• Jenny Munoz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday fraudulent activity occurred on her bank account.
• A home at 1213 Egbert Ave., Goshen, was burglarized Thursday, according to a Goshen police report. Becky Null, owner of the house, reported the incident.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police were called to check on the welfare of Charles Hall Jr., 65, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at 61108 C.R. 17. Police said Hall had not been seen for several days and he was found deceased in his residence. Police said the death is not considered suspicious in nature.
