Goshen police investigated a report of gunfire Wednesday at West Goshen Cemetery at about the same time Oscar “Kirby” Martinez de la Rosa, who was shot Nov. 28 and died Nov. 29, was being laid to rest by his family.
“Dispatch did receive two phone calls regarding a group in the West Goshen Cemetery,” according to GPD Public Information Officer Polly Hoover. “The second caller reported hearing gunfire.
“Officers responded and spoke with the parties that were in the cemetery. There was no evidence found of gunshots.”
An Elkhart County dispatcher confirmed a report of gunfire was called in at 2:15 p.m.
Martinez de la Rosa’s funeral started at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was then buried at West Goshen Cemetery.
CRASH REPORTS
• Eugene Stankovich, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at the intersection of Sourwood and Hackberry drives at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Iris Rivera Vazquez, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the area of North Third Street and West Pike Street at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFT REPORTS
• William Warner, 1501 James Place, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered an item had been stolen from out of a package that was delivered to his home at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday.
• A 17-year-old Goshen girl told Goshen police someone broke into her vehicle and stole several items while it was parked at 2815 Gateway South Drive at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday.
ARSON REPORTS
• The Goshen fire and police departments responded to a report of possible arson at 2720 Pine Manor Drive at 12:54 a.m. Thursday. Goshen firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which reportedly damaged both a home and vehicle on the property.
