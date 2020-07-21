POLICE NEWS: Crash sends four people to the hospital

Four people were taken to a local hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday near Concord Mall.
An SUV driven by Charles Anglemeyer, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Aime Hernandez, Elkhart, at C.R. 111 and C.R. 20 around 3:55 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release. The crash caused Anglemeyer’s SUV to overturn.
Hernandez and two passengers in her vehicle — Julian Rodriguez, Elkhart, and a child — were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. A second child in the vehicle was examined at the hospital but was not injured, police said.
A passenger in Angelmeyer’s vehicle, Cynthia Anglemeyer, was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Angelmeyer declined treatment at the scene, police said.
Police cited Anglemeyer for failing to yield to Hernandez’s vehicle. Hernandez was also cited for driving without a license, the release shows.
MOLESTATION CHARGE
Alexander Rivera, 38, Elkhart, was charged with four Level 4 felony counts of child molesting Tuesday.
Rivera is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 14 years old multiple times between around November 2017 and early this year. Elkhart police began investigating after receiving a report in March.
The case against Rivera was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
INTIMIDATION
A woman in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police a suspect called and threatened to kill her at Waterford Mills Plaza, 65529 Ind. 15, around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle drove over and damaged her Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter signs at a house, 615 S. Main St., around 11:05 a.m. Monday.
• Michael Hoss, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged during the day Monday while he was at work.
ARREST
Olivia Campos, 23, 44 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of criminal recklessness around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Campos allegedly struck a person with her vehicle while police were investigating a report of residential entry at her house at the mobile home community, 61108 C.R. 17. The person who was struck was not injured and refused medical assistance at the scene, police said in a report.
THEFT AND PURSUIT
Michelle Schmidt reported to Elkhart County police the theft of a truck from 4 Soutco Drive in Bristol around 8:10 p.m. Monday. Police tried to stop the truck, but the suspect driving it fled. That led to a short pursuit in which the driver evaded police, a report shows.
CRASHES
• A pickup truck driven by Tony Langoehr, West Bend, Wisconsin, collided with a pickup truck driven by Dean Kenyon, Goshen, at Pike Street and Ind. 15 around 7:05 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.
Langoehr, who was towing a recreational vehicle before the crash, told police the light was cycling from yellow to red, but he was unable to stop in time, according to the report.
Langoehr was checked by medics at the scene for a small head contusion, but he declined further treatment, police said. Kenyon declined treatment at the scene.
• A minivan driven by Mary Chupp, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Cole Miller, Middlebury, at C.R. 27 and U.S. 20 near Middlebury around 4:35 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Chupp and Miller were treated at the scene and released by medics, police said.
Chupp told police her tires locked up, causing her to run a stop sign on C.R. 27 at the intersection. She was cited by police for disregarding a stop sign.
• A car driven by Veronica Qurioz, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Luis Ayala, Goshen, as Quiroz tried to turn from Ind. 19 onto C.R. 32 near Nappanee around 2:35 p.m. Monday, Elkhart police said in a news release. The crash caused Ayala’s SUV to leave the road.
Ayala was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
The report shows Quiroz had dizziness and slight chest pain after the crash. She was also cited by police for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
• Kathleen Myers, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a teenage bicyclist struck the side of her car, damaging it, in the 1800 block of Elkhart Road around 12:50 p.m. Monday. The teen then fell off the bike and injured his knees, according to a report.
Myers told police the boy apologized to her before walking away and saying he would go get his parents at the nearby Twin Pines mobile home park. But the boy didn’t return to the scene, the report shows.
HIT AND RUN
Michael Frays, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a tractor-trailer struck the Beacon training facility, 2222 Rieth Blvd., causing extensive damage to the business around 6:25 a.m. Monday. The tractor-trailer driver left the scene, the report shows.
GARAGE FIRE
Elkhart firefighters responded to a fire in a detached garage at 1406 Michigan St. around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Elkhart Fire Department said in a news release.
The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined on the release.
COUNTERFEITING
Dustin Curry, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police he received a counterfeit $100 bill when he cashed a check at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Dulce Turcios Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her property was stolen from Ultra Clean Laundry, 430 W. Pike St., around 5:10 p.m. Monday.
• Travis Zuber reported to Elkhart County police a 1995 Ford F-250 pickup truck was stolen from a house, 23655 C.R. 38, sometime between 12:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Mary Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was the victim of a phone scam around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Four Star Rental reported to Goshen police Monday a person rented a wood chipper from the business, 1504 Bashor Road, more than a month ago and has not returned the equipment.
• Jacob Hyde, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between July 12 and July 13.
LICENSE PLATE FOUND
Elkhart County police found an Indiana license plate on the ground in the parking lot of Golfview Apartments, 1305 W. Vistula St., in Bristol while responding to an unrelated call there around 12:15 a.m. July 12.
