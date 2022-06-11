GOSHEN — A Goshen woman is dead following three-car crash in the city on Pike Street late Friday night.
Leslie Coffman, 44, died in the crash, which occurred at 11:44 p.m. on U.S. 30, West Pike Street at the intersection of Ind. 15 and North Third Street. Goshen officers were called to the site.
Katie Jones, 32, Battle Creek, Mich., told officers she was northbound on Third Street in a 2016 Ford Focus and had a green light, while Craig Coffman, 48, Goshen, was headed southbound on Third Street in a 2016 Subaru Outback. Jones began to pull into the intersection and looked both ways when she saw a vehicle driven by Joshua Martinez, 21, Goshen, coming eastbound in a 2016 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed, and so Jones stopped.
Martinez’s vehicle collided with Coffman’s vehicle, which then collided into Jones’ vehicle. Jones’ vehicle then went over the curb and broke a fire hydrant. Martinez and Coffman were both incapacitated.
Martinez was transported to Goshen Hospital with complaint of pain to both legs.
Coffman was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, however Leslie Coffman, 44, a passenger in the same vehicle, was declared deceased at the scene.
Jones was transported to Goshen Hospital with complaint of leg pain.
All three drivers submitted to a blood draw.
DEER/VEHICLE CRASH
Kelly Crist, 40, Warsaw, was driving a black 2015 Nissan Murano, heading north on C.R. 29 just north of C.R. 46 at 5:50 a.m. Saturday when the her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. Crist was transported to Goshen Hospital for minor abrasions to the knee and arm from airbag deployment.
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
Todd Browning, 46, Bristol, sustained face and arm injuries after the 2017 Harley Davidson he was riding left the road on Old US 33, near Ind. 19, at 9:07 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital and the crash remains under investigation.
RAPE
Officers were dispatched to 1101 W. Lincoln Ave. at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in reference to a female arriving at that location asking for help after reporting being sexually assaulted.
CHILD SOLICITATION
Officers were dispatched to a Goshen residence at 11:18 p.m. Friday in reference to a 44-year-old male possibly being involved in possible child solicitation.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Jennifer Garcia, Goshen, reported a hit-and-run to Goshen police at 2:15 p.m. Friday. She told officers that in the 1300 block of 11th Street, a vehicle struck an overhead line, damaging lines and equipment belonging to Quality Cablevision.
- Goshen officers were dispatched to Wakefield Circle where at 4:20 p.m. Friday, they discovered two mailboxes that had been run over by a vehicle that fled the scene of the crash.
THEFT/FRAUD REPORTS
Adam Sharf, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:13 p.m. Friday that a bicycle and a trailer were stolen from his home in the 300 block of Waverly Ave.
Eunice Gautsche, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that she was a victim of credit card fraud between May 30 and June 4.
Casey Osborne reported to Goshen police a theft of merchandise at 7:23 p.m. Friday from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Rd.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Elizabeth Snider, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a known person entering her home without permission at 1:09 a.m. in the 400 block of North First Street. She reported that the person also pointed a possible firearm at her prior to entering the home.
ARRESTS
- William Srmek, 39, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, after officers responded to a hit-and-run near the intersection of Bashor Road and Reliance Road at 8:05 p.m. Friday.
- William Rugg, 62, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of public nudity at 9:56 p.m. Friday at 102 Chicago Ave.
- Kyle Marchand, 29, homeless, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at 3:26 p.m. Friday after officers were called to 71 Winchester Trail.
- Antonio Bailey, 25, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated-prior at 5:10 p.m. Friday after officers were called to 410 Oakridge Ave. to a report of a male slumped over the wheel of a car. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Charles Lambright, 66, homeless, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass after officers were called to 209 Chicago Ave. at 9:31 p.m. Friday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Delia Martinez, 44, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 10:56 p.m. Friday after officers were called to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was released at the scene.
- Abigail Loveall, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery of a person less than age 14 at 8:33 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to 817 S. 13th Street. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Stephen Bennett, 31, Goshen, was arrested on charges of theft and criminal mischief at 11:28 p.m. Saturday an individual reported that a known subject had cut the wire to his security camera and then stolen it. Bennett was later released pending a future court date.