Vehicle crash STOCK PHOTO

One woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wakarusa on Wednesday.

A van driven by Arcadia Woods, Michigan City, collided with an SUV driven by Roseanna Pappas, Wakarusa, at C.R. 36 and C.R. 3 around 3:55 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Pappas was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Woods was treated at the scene for pain. She was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.

ARRESTS

• Hector Lainez Lagos, 32, and Ana Reyes Soriano, 27, both of 309 S. Indiana Ave., were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an altercation at the home around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Lainez was jailed after his arrest, while Reyes Soriano was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

• Vada Osborne Jr., 35, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Osborne had been issued a no trespassing warning from the store on Oct. 22, 2020.

• Paul Miller, 51, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he was found at a house, 53486 C.R. 43, in Middlebury where he’d been evicted on April 12.

• Shonda Correll, 30, 106 S. Henry St., Milford, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 intersection around 7:10 a.m. June 25.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Renea Skaggs reported to Elkhart County police a head stone was knocked over at Baintertown Cemetery in the 67000 block of C.R. 29 near New Paris sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

Ray Brewer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Monday tools were stolen during a break-in to a pole barn on his property, 11396 C.R. 4, and a vehicle was stolen sometime between 2 p.m. June 21 and 8:30 a.m. June 23.

TRESPASSING

Staff at Lassus called Goshen police around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday to request trespassing warnings be issued against certain people on the property, 1001 W. Pike St., due to prior involvements.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you