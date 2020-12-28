An attempt to pass a man as he was turning led to a two-vehicle crash near Goshen Sunday.
A pickup truck driven by Isaiah Stouder, Syracuse, collided with a pickup truck driven by Duwayne Pearson, Syracuse, on C.R. 31 near C.R. 40 around 9:35 a.m. In a news release, Elkhart County police said Stouder had tried to pass Pearson’s truck while Pearson was turning onto a drive at a property.
The crash caused Pearson’s truck to strike a fence, police said.
Stouder and Pearson complained of pains, but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Stouder was cited by police for improper passing.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Sarah Xayphanna, Kalamazoo, Michigan, collided with a pickup truck driven by Vernon Pruneda, Austin, Texas, after Elkhart County police said Xayphanna ran a stop sign at C.R. 2 and C.R. 5 near Elkhart around 5:40 a.m. Monday.
Xayphanna and a passenger in her SUV, Summer Gardner, Kalamazoo, were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries, police said in a news release. Xayphanna was also cited for disregarding a stop sign, driving without insurance and driving without a license.
Pruneda did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Jimmy Hamlett, 20, 1717 Morton Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:25 p.m. Sunday. Hamlett was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Pedro Hernandez, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. During the incident, police said Hernandez fired a gun at a dog at the location, and then left. He was located and arrested at Elkhart and Greene roads.
• Andrina Nyengo, 19, 2918 Woodsaye St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol after police responded to a crash on C.R. 28 near C.R. 17 around 6:10 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Shelia Jackson, 4124 Basswood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 7 and C.R. 26 around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 23.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Enrique Aguilar reported to Elkhart County police someone shot into his vehicle while he was driving on U.S. 20 between U.S. 33 and Ind. 19 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Elkhart County police found a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Kosciusko County while making a welfare check at a home, 18934 Joan Kay Lane, near Goshen sometime after 2 a.m. Monday.
• Kent Schlegelmilch reported to Elkhart County police a wood splitter was stolen from a home, 20021 C.R. 26, near Goshen sometime between 9:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 8:15 a.m. Dec. 24.
• Heidie Gay reported to Elkhart County police prescription medications were stolen from her car while it was parked at 59201 Merrimac Lane, near Dunlap sometime between Dec. 20 and 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
VEHICLE RECOVERED
Elkhart County police recovered a pickup truck, which had been reported stolen out of Goshen, at U.S. 20 and C.R. 17 around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 24.
