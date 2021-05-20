Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 40 and C.R. 15, three miles west of Goshen, at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday.
Gene Duffin, 84, Goshen, was driving a 2007 Lexus south on C.R. 15, north of 40 and stopped for a stop sign before turning east onto C.R. 40, according to a report from Elkhart County Sheriff’s Ptl. Brad Newcomer. As Duffin was making the turn, his vehicle collided with a westbound 2017 Ford Edge driven by RaCinda Hostetler, 52, Millersburg, police reported, adding that Hostetler had the right of way.
Duffin was not injured. However his passenger, Anna Duffin, 87, Goshen, had lower back and head pain.
Hostetler complained of left arm and chest pain.
Both Duffin and Hostetler were taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Gene Duffin was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
A two-vehicle crash at Caragana Court and Lincolnway East left two people injured at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a Goshen police report, a 2003 GM Savanna van driven by Marilyn L. Martin, 41, Millersburg, was southeastbound on Lincolnway East when it collided with a 2006 Mazda 5. The Mazda was driven by Emiliano Carranza, 55, Goshen, and was turning northwest onto Lincolnway East from Caragana Court when the crash occurred, police reported.
Martin told police that she failed to see the red traffic light.
Martin was not injured. Carranza had pain to his left leg, the left side of his abdomen and the left side of his head and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Carranza’s passenger, Joan F. Carranza, 53, Goshen, complained of neck pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. A third passenger in the vehicle reported no injuries at that time, police reported.
ARRESTS
- Abraham Martinez Corona, 29, 503 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:33 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez Corona was arrested following a crash at Ind. 15 and U.S. 20.
- Carlos Navas Gonzalez, 20, 58150 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of cocaine and dealing marijuana during a traffic stop at Sunnyside Avenue and U.S. 33 in Dunlap. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
- Jeremey Warstler, 1311 S. Ninth St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday property was stolen from his home.
- Paula Kincaid, Goshen, reported a theft to Goshen police at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday.
- Gloria Guadarrama, 66192 Chamfers Drive, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:36 a.m. Sunday that between 9 a.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, someone forced open a passage door to her garage and stole power tools.
- Brian Lightener, 52284 C.R. 21, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:04 a.m. Monday that someone stole his red 2005 Ford F150 from his driveway.
- Steven Wilky reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:25 a.m. Monday that someone cut and removed a catalytic converter from a company truck at 53062 Faith Ave., Elkhart, between noon Saturday and 7:25 a.m. Monday.
- Nickolaus Ziegler, Dunlap, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:18 a.m. Monday that someone stole his identity and blocked him from his financial institutions between 5 a.m. May 9 and 8 a.m. Monday.
- John Laughlin, 12141 Ind. 120, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday that his 2011 Dodge Nitro SUV was stolen from his property. They keys had been left in his unlocked vehicle, police reported.
- Justin Hale reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday that between 11 a.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday someone stole three wheels and a light from two vehicles parked at 55251 Ind. 13, Middlebury.
FRAUD
- The manager of Furnitureland, 2121 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday that furniture was purchased from the business on April 23 by fraudulent means.
- Robert and Chrstine Waugaman, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:37 p.m. Monday that someone committed fraud against them between July 13, 2019, and midnight May 6.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Stephanie Hanson, 28885 Miller Drive, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a vehicle struck the front of her home at 12:27 a.m. Sunday and then left the scene.
AWOL
The following people are considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 202 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, after failing to return there:
- DJ Martez Brown, 28, Elkhart, failed to return at 10 p.m. Sunday.
- Jake Kimsey II, 31, Elkhart, failed to return at 9:27 a.m. Monday.
PROPERTY DAMAGED
An employee with Classic Transport reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday that between 3 and 5 a.m. May 13 a vehicle struck the company’s fencing, causing substantial damage.
