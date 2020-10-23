A motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his bike and landed in a field at 8:47 p.m. Thursday.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, Jon Schlarb, 39, of Millersburg, was riding west on Lincolnway West east of East County Line Road in Noble County when his bike left the north side of the road, rolled and he was thrown from the motorcycle just west of the county line.
Police said Schlarb was not wearing a helmet and sustained head trauma. He was treated at the scene by Benton Township paramedics and then flown by helicopter to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.
CRASHES
• Elkhart County police report a one-vehicle crash cut power in a localized area around the intersection of Old. U.S. 20 and C.R. 15 at 8:37 p.m. Thursday.
Police reported Tanya Barriga, 20, Elkhart, was driving a 2006 Hyundai northwest on Old U.S. 20 approaching C.R. 15 when the vehicle ran off the road and struck an AEP utility pole.
Barriga sustained leg, pelvis, foot and facial injuries in the crash, according to police. She was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
• A bicyclist was injured in Goshen at 12:49 p.m. Thursday.
Goshen police reported Silas Grady, was injured when he attempted to cross the intersection of Third and Pike streets from the southeast corner traveling west. His bicycle was struck by a car driven by Maynard Kurtz, of Goshen, who was traveling north and attempting a left turn from Third Street onto Pike Street.
Grady complained of pain to his upper leg and lower back, according to the police report.
• Teresa Messina of Bristol reported to Goshen police at 8:13 p.m. Thursday someone struck her minivan that was parked at Maple City Bowl, 1300 W. Pike St. and then left the scene without reporting the incident.
• Lester Flank reported to Elkhart County police that a vehicle ran off the north side of C.R. 52 on Thursday and struck a mailbox at 30390 C.R. 52. The driver then left the scene without reporting the incident.
ASSAULTS
Meghan Y. Jones, 22, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:59 a.m. Thursday on a charge of battery. Police said they were called to the Oaklawn medical facility, 330 Lakeview Drive, and received a complaint that a woman had battered an employee and caused an injury.
Jones was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Kailey Knepper, 312 E. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday morning that a package had been stolen from a neighbor’s porch.
• Goshen police said they stopped a 39-year-old man who was riding his bicycle on downtown sidewalks near Fifth and East Clinton streets at 6:32 am. Thursday and found several items that had been stolen, but not yet reported stolen by the owners. Police said they seized the items.
• Janie Beck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday that unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account were made.
• An employee of Ozinga, 1012 Lincolnway East, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday that a company building had been burglarized sometime in the past few months.
• Sergio Sosa, of Miami, Florida, reported to Goshen police Thursday that his license plate was stolen. Sosa told police he noticed his truck’s license plate was stolen after returning from a trip to Indianapolis to deliver a recreational vehicle.
• Jose Flores reported to Elkhart County police Thursday that someone stole $140 in coins and jewelry from 809 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, sometime Monday or Tuesday.
VANDALISM
• Goshen police received a letter from a property management company Thursday that stated a foreclosed home at 2801 Woodmere Lane had been damaged.
• Ron Davidhizer, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his rental property at 221 W. Wilden Ave., was damaged Thursday.
ARRESTS
• Ashton Jones, 31, 1311 Joyce Drive, South Bend, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the arrest occurred at South Eighth and Reynolds streets after a traffic stop. Police released Jones at the scene pending a court appearance.
• Goshen police arrested Vada Osborne, 35, who they said is homeless, on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 12:05 p.m. Thursday. Police said there were also two warrants for Osborne’s arrest. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 13-year-old girl was arrested as a runaway by Goshen police Thursday after she returned home. Police said the girl’s mother reported she left their home without permission and returned later. After the girl was arrested, she was released into the custody of her mother pending a court date.
• Pedro Guerrero De Lira, 23, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:41 p.m. Thursday at his address on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was involved in an crash. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Reyes, 21, 64720 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and never having obtained a driver’s license. Goshen police said they made the arrest at 6:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Clinton Street after a crash on North Indiana Avenue.
Reyes was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
TRESPASS WARNINGS
Goshen police issued no-trespass warnings to Christina Bartela, 29, and Jonathan Anglemeyer, 32, both of Goshen, at 2:54 p.m. Thursday at Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East. Police said employees of the store asked that the action be taken.
