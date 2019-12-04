A two-vehicle crash injured a New Paris woman as she allegedly drove without headlights on Tuesday night.
An SUV driven by Karolina Hale-Vaniepenbos collided with a pickup truck driven by Todd Martin, New Paris, as Martin turned out of a location at 68472 Ind. 15 in New Paris around 6:50 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Martin told police Hale-Vaniepenbos’ headlights weren’t on at the time. A county officer checked and found the SUV’s running lights were on, but the headlights weren’t. Hale-Vaniepenbos said she did have her headlights on, and she didn’t know how they turned off, the release shows.
Hale-Vaniepenbos was cited by police for failing to display headlights and for driving with a suspended license before she was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with ankle pain, according to the release.
After receiving treatment, Hale-Vaniepenbos was taken into custody and jailed on a warrant, under the name Karolina Hale, for failing to appear in court on an alleged probation violation in an operating while intoxicated case, according to police as well as court records.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Ryall, 32, 1847 Pepple Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of identity deception and driving with a suspended license following what police described as an encounter at Mutual Bank, 4330 Elkhart Road, around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report.
• Joseph Hahaj, 32, 152 S. Madison St., Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on a charge of driving a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on Derksen Road near Oakland Avenue Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Richard Meyer, an Elkhart County Clubhouse employee, reported to Goshen police computers were stolen from the building, 114 S. Fifth St., around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
A couple hours later, Michael Damron, Etna Green, reported to Goshen police his 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen while he was at work at the clubhouse around 9:30 a.m., saying he had left the keys in the center console.
• Justin Archer reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen from Taco Bell, 1819 Lincolnway East, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Tommy Eisenhour, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday the theft of his dump trailer. Eisenhour told police he had rented the trailer to a person who failed to return it and stopped responding to phone calls as of Nov. 22, a report shows.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Osmara Ortega Cortes, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Marsha Bills, Goshen, at 924 W. Pike St. around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Ortega Cortes told police Bills had pulled out of the Long John Silver’s lot and into her path, and she was unable to avoid the crash, according to police.
Ortega Cortes complained of arm pain but refused medical attention at the scene. Bills did not report any injuries, the report shows.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Heather Snyder, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lisa Wood-Greenwalt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle while struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
UNAUTHORIZED VIDEO
Samantha Rash, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police an unwanted video was sent to her fiancé through Facebook Monday.
STOLEN GUN LOCATED
Goshen police received a report Tuesday that a stolen handgun was located at a pawn shop in the city.
