GOSHEN — A woman and a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.
A vehicle driven by Shauna Heeter, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Karen Byler, Middlebury, as Byler pulled out of a parking lot along C.R. 40 near Ind. 15 around 1 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Heeter and an 8-year-old child in her vehicle were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for stomach pain, police said.
Byler did not report any injuries.
BURGLARY
Paul Jones, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a snow blower was stolen from a shed that was broken into at Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., sometime between Monday and Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Terrance Walker, New Paris, reported to Goshen police an object was thrown through a window on his truck apparently at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 740 W. Lincoln Ave., around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report.
ARRESTS
• Adam Rifenburg, 40, 901 Portage Lane, Elkhart, and Sharon Rouch, 45, homeless, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of theft after police checked on a suspicious vehicle at Goshen Buick GM Hyundai RV auto dealership, 3220 Elkhart Road, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rifenburg was also taken into custody on three outstanding warrants, police said in a report.
• Shaniyah Curtis, 20, 404 Washington St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Curtis was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Sheldon Birdsall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1601 Hickory Place, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
• Deborah Oberlin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trash can was stolen from her home, 507 Dewey Ave., around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
