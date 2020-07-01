A Wakarusa woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Elkhart.
A car driven by Payton Atchison collided with an SUV driven by Marlon Brooks, Elkhart, as Brooks turned onto a driveway at 28880 C.R. 16 around 9:40 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Atchison was treated at the scene for minor injuries before family members took her to Elkhart General Hospital, police said.
Brooks did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
ARRESTS
• Levi Morgan, 31, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of receiving stolen property, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 650 East and U.S. 20 around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police learned the vehicle Morgan was driving had been stolen out of Allen County.
A passenger with Morgan, Deric Sliger Jr., 24, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Trent, 59, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of intimidation after police responded to a possible burglary at a home, 1017 S. 16th St., around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. Police learned after responding no burglary had been committed, according to a report.
• Yuridia Ortega, 35, 213 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 north of Ind. 119 around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
RAPE
Elkhart County police received a report around 1 p.m. Tuesday of a rape that occurred in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 near Bristol. The case is under investigation.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Mary Brenneman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by a car at Indiana Avenue and Wilkinson Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the car left the area after the crash, police said in a report.
• Timothy Cree, Battle Creek, Michigan, reported to Elkhart County police a car struck his vehicle in the 16900 block of U.S. 20 in Goshen around 6:30 p.m. June 23. The driver of the car then left the scene, police said in a report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Staff at Ozinga reported to Goshen police company property was vandalized at 1700 Egbert Ave. around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• Christopher Frieson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car door was scratched sometime between Monday morning and around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Britteny Knight, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from the driveway of a house, 54 Greenway Drive, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Adrienne Gregory, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a gun and medication were stolen from her vehicle in the 1700 block of Bashor Road around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.
• Benjamin Nichols, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday his wallet was stolen Sunday at Speedway, 910 W. Lincoln Ave.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred June 24 at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East.
• Staff at Target reported Tuesday to Goshen police a theft that occurred May 30 at the store, 3938 Midway Road.
FRAUD
Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police a person tried to use a stolen credit card at the store, 207 Chicago Ave., around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.
DOG BITE
Conrad Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was bitten by a dog while delivering food to a house, 419 N. Fifth St., around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.