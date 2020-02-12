Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash near New Paris early Wednesday morning.
An SUV driven by Pamela LaGuerre, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Penny Graber, New Paris, at C.R. 19 and C.R. 142 around 5:50 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
LaGuerre and Graber were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries, police said.
LaGuerre was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way to Graber.
ARRESTS
• Baldemar Lopez, 77, 209 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a call about a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at Chalet Party Shoppe, 245 Chicago Ave., around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police arrested a 13-year-old boy on charges of domestic battery and being incorrigible after responding to an incident at a home at Brookside Manor around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was released back to his parents, police said in a report. Police were called back to the scene around 7:20 p.m. The boy was arrested and transferred to Bashor Children’s Home, police said.
• Alan Tenorio Guerrero, 18, 2220 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of driving without a license and false informing following a traffic stop on C.R. 13 south of C.R. 45 around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Stacie Scott, 55, 409 Dolan Dr., Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Third and Pike streets around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Scott was released at the scene with a citation to appear in city court.
CRASH
A car driven by Perry White, of Constantine, Michigan, left the road and struck a tree near the intersection of Blackport Road and Lincoln Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
White told police he tried to stop at the intersection, but didn’t slow down enough to make the turn. He refused medical treatment for injuries at the scene, saying he would go to the hospital on his own if necessary, according to the report.
THEFTS
• James Petry, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen from Supreme China Buffet, 2008 Lincolnway East, around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cynthia James and Stacey James, both of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from a home, 67279 C.R. 31, around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV also had several necklaces, power tools, GPS systems and a filing cabinet, according to a police report.
HIT-AND-RUN
Joseph Garrison, of Middlebury, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a Keystone RV plant, 3313 Corrie Dr., around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
AMMO FOUND
A Borden Waste Away driver reported to Goshen police ammunition was found in trash at 216 S. Ninth St. around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. The ammunition was collected by police and placed into evidence for destruction, police said in a report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Model Elementary School reported to Goshen police a student damaged another student’s item at the school, 412 S. Greene Road, around 11:55 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Katherine Schlegdmilch, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Dec. 2 and Jan. 30.
