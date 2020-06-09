Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon north of Middlebury.
A van driven by Deathony Wade, of Niles, Michigan, collided with an SUV driven by Dana Dekoekkoek, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, as Wade turned left from Ind. 13 onto Ind. 120 around 12:40 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Dekoekkoek complained of hand pain at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle, John Gamet-Hereen, of Three Rivers, Michigan, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a foot injury, police said.
Wade did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.
FIRE
Goshen firefighters and police responded to a dryer fire at a house, 219 Tanglewood Drive, around 7 p.m. Monday. Staff at the Goshen Fire Department said the small fire was contained to the dryer.
BURGLARY
Joangely Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempted burglary to a relative's house at 2664 Ashton Pines Drive, that occurred Sunday.
THEFTS
• Monica Kline, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trash can was stolen from outside her house, 111 Olive St., around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
• Eric Howell reported to Elkhart County police his 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck, which was towing two jet skis, was stolen from a Marathon gas station, 50980 Ind. 13, in Middlebury around 10:20 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was located a short time later by police in St. Joseph County, Michigan, a police report shows.
• Terra Rabatine, homeless, reported to Goshen police a gun was stolen from her vehicle around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
• William Greenwalt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a ceramic turtle was stolen from a grave at Oakridge Cemetery, 437 N. First St., sometime Sunday afternoon.
• Milton Banks, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his pitbull named Max was stolen from his house, 22896 Catalpa Court, sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Michael Thornton, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle as he drove in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 4:20 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
• Elkhart County police reported a vehicle struck a low-hanging wire along C.R. 6 east of C.R. 19, causing a utility pole to fall to the ground around 8 a.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle did not stop after the incident, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Stephanie Wise, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at 408 N. Ninth St., around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Clarence Lowell, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Sunday his credit card was used to spend $985 sometime between March 6 and June 1.
• David Eash, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 12:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Friday.
• Gregory Miller, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between April 28 and June 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.