Both drivers were ticketed following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Goshen.
A car driven by Jesus Ubaldo, of Goshen, was struck by a car driven by Sandra Contreras, of Goshen, as Ubaldo pulled out of a private drive and onto the 200 block of North Main Street around 5 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Ubaldo was cited by police for driving without a valid license, and the report indicated he suffered arm pain as a result of the crash.
Police also cited Contreras for a learner permit violation, and she complained of head pain, according to the report.
CRASH
A car driven by David Osborn, of Elkhart, rear-ended a car driven by Michael DeHays, of Mishawaka, while DeHays was stopped at a red light at C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
DeHays complained of neck pain after the crash, according to police.
Osborn did not report any injuries. He was issued a warning for following too closely, police said.
ARRESTS
• Travis Yoder, 33, of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Madison Street around midnight Friday. Yoder was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Felix Guerrero Diaz, 56, 715 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Bristol and Independence streets around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
GUNFIRE REPORT
Goshen police responded to Brookside Manor to check on sounds of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. No evidence of gunshots were found at the mobile home park, 61108 C.R. 17, police said in a report.
BURGLARIES
• Ronald Davidhizer, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were taken during a break-in to a garage, 511 N. Fifth St., around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Raechel White, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her house, 1905 S. 15th St., around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
THEFT
Paul Hochstetler, of Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police several tools were stolen from a trailer at 57051 C.R. 33 sometime between 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and 5:15 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Joseph Holt, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his house, 607 Mill St., was damaged around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police found the suspect and issued a trespassing warning.
FRAUD
The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office sent to Goshen police Thursday a report of fraud occurring in Goshen.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Joshua Garcia, 33, of Angola, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.