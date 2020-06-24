Two Elkhart women and an Elkhart man were injured in a three-vehicle collision at noon Tuesday near Goshen.
According to Elkhart County police, Richard Koth, 76, of Elkhart, was driving north on C.R. 113 approaching the intersection of C.R. 26. Police indicated Koth then failed to yield the right of way to a second vehicle, driven by Ruth White, 78, of Elkhart, heading east on C.R. 26, resulting in a collision. After the initial impact, both Koth's and White's vehicles continued at a northeastern angle and collided with a third vehicle heading west on C.R. 26.
Koth, who was cited for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. A passenger in Koth’s vehicle, Mary Koth, 77, of Elkhart, was also transported to the Elkhart hospital for treatment of chest pain. The driver of the third vehicle, Christine Toth, 61, of Elkhart, was uninjured.
VEHICLE DAMAGED
• Angela Brady, of Michigan, told Goshen police her vehicle was damaged in a hit and run accident while at 2815 County Home Road at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.
ARREST REPORTS
• Jasmine Gonzales, 24, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after being found asleep at the wheel on the side of the road in the area of 11511 C.R. 50, Ligonier, at 5 a.m. Sunday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Alex Ackley, 27, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of domestic battery and criminal recklessness following a traffic stop on C.R. 17, just south of C.R. 30, Goshen, at 6:29 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Christopher M. Hallman II, 27, was arrested by Elkhart County police on an active Lake County robbery warrant while at 109 W. Main St., Millersburg, at 3:30 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Sara Acosta, 308 E. Lincoln Ave., told Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from outside of her residence at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.
• Victoria Carranza told Elkhart County police someone took her vehicle without her permission while it was parked at 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, sometime between 2 and 10 p.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police received a report of shoplifting from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday. The theft reportedly occurred on Sunday.
• Goshen police received a report of shoplifting from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. The theft reportedly occurred on Sunday.
• Goshen police received a report of shoplifting from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday. The theft reportedly occurred on June 8.
• Goshen police received a report of shoplifting from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday. The theft reportedly occurred on Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Victor Drapeza, 20278 C.R. 19, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone screwed shut the door to his garage and painted over the windows sometime between 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
