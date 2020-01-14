Three women were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Goshen Tuesday morning.
A car driven by Teresa Phillips, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Samantha Eiler, Goshen, as Eiler turned onto Lincolnway East from Reynolds Street around 6 a.m.
Phillips’ car, which was on Lincolnway East, then crossed into the opposite lane and struck an SUV driven by Cynthia Jones, Goshen, according to a report by Goshen police.
Phillips, Eiler and Jones were all treated at the scene for pain by responding medics, police said.
CRASH
A car driven by Sherrie Miller, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Kaylene Fink, Nappanee, at Ind. 119 and C.R. 15 around 4:45 p.m. Monday. Fink’s vehicle then left the road and struck a utility pole, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Fink was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for shoulder pain, police said. Miller was treated at the scene for head and chest pain.
ARRESTS
• Gerardo Sanchez, 63, 204 Garden St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon after police responded to a fight at that address around 5:15 p.m. Monday. As police investigated, the victim and another person initially claimed they fought each other before police learned of the fight between Sanchez and the victim, according to a report.
• Lucinda Lane, 52, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest after police, responding to a complaint, found her staying at a house she had been evicted from, 504 Seventh St., in Howe.
• Helen Cortes Medina, 30, 209 Tanglewood Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Main Street and Lexington Avenue in Elkhart around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said in a report.
Police said Cortes Medina’s vehicle struck another vehicle before stopping, and she appeared to try and leave the scene. She was also jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash, jail information shows.
RUNAWAY FLEES POLICE
Goshen police found a 13-year-old runaway at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around midnight Monday. The juvenile was taken to the Goshen police department and placed in an interview room, but then fled the facility on foot, according to a police report. The juvenile had two debit cards that were used to purchase items at Walmart and Dollar General, police said.
BATTERY
• Ryan Smith, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police another employee struck him at a Forest River RV plant, 2408 Century Dr., around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
• Christopher Morris reported to Elkhart County police around 2:20 p.m. Monday he was punched and bitten by a person at the jail, 26862 C.R. 26.
COUNTERFEITING
Kenneth Spitzer, a manager at Pizza Hut, reported to Goshen police Monday two counterfeit $50 bills were used at the business, 1607 Elkhart Road, last Friday.
BURGLARY
Eddy Royer, Bryant, reported to Elkhart County police a Bobcat skid loader and pallet forks were stolen from an unlocked farm building at 22164 C.R. 38 in Goshen sometime between Dec. 24 and Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Nancy Gascho, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.