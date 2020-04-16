A Shipshewana woman and a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in LaGrange County.
An SUV driven by Christina Troyer collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Harvell, Elkhart, at C.R. 100 South and C.R. 1000 West around 6 p.m., LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Police said Troyer had failed to yield the right of way to Harvell’s vehicle.
Troyer was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with serious injuries. A 9-year-old girl in her SUV was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, police said.
Harvell did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Brett Maskow, Howe, and John Heath, Sturgis, Michigan, were arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance following a drug bust in Howe last week.
Police found two stolen trailers, a vehicle they suspect was stolen, and what was described as a “significant” amount of meth and drug paraphernalia while searching a property with a warrant at 7370 E. Ind. 120 in Howe on April 7, a news release shows. Police said the search was based on several counterfeit, theft and drug investigations.
A woman was also taken into custody after police said she ran from the scene and was chased down by an officer with a K-9 partner. Several other suspects were also taken into custody, and police said they will face drug charges related to the case.
• Cammie Weirich, 46, 202 E. Berry St., Middlebury, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2000 W. U.S. 20 in LaGrange around 11:50 p.m. April 4.
• Darrin Frechette, 47, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of battery after police responded to an incident in the 2700 block of C.R. West 200 North in LaGrange around 9:15 p.m. April 4.
FRAUD
• Sunshine Kerekes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her Social Security number was used by someone else to apply for unemployment benefits.
• Claus Schroeder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday he was victimized by an online scam.
• Ora Yoder Jr., Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred April 8.
THEFTS
• Carol Brest, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a pack of cigarettes was stolen from her boyfriend’s vehicle at 122 Winchester Trail around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Daniel Holmes Sr., New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Monday the theft of money which occurred sometime between April 3 and April 6.
