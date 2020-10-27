POLICE NEWS: Crash injures motorcyclist, woman

A Cromwell man was injured in a motorcycle crash Monday southeast of Goshen.
Duane Taylor failed to stop at a stop sign and lost control of the motorcycle he was driving at C.R. 35 and C.R. 36 around 5:10 p.m. The vehicle then rolled multiple times in the roadway, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Taylor was apparently taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a head injury, according to the release. A woman on the motorcycle, Crystal Taylor, was also injured in the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
RAILROAD INCIDENT
Kyle Newell was struck by a set of stairs attached to a train engine at railroad tracks near the 300 block of North Main Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said. A report shows Newell was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury.
ARRESTS
• Brian Garcia, 20, 405 Maple Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on several warrants as well as a charge of possession of marijuana after police, following up on a CrimeStoppers tip, went to his house around 1:20 p.m. Monday.
• Mickey Hahn, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine and dealing a Schedule 1 drug following a traffic stop at Eighth and East Washington streets around 8:55 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Mayrea Reusser reported to Elkhart County police a political sign was burned and vandalized at 24545 C.R. 45 in Elkhart sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Elkhart County police received a report that a 27-year-old man pushed a 5-year-old child down a flight of stairs in the 58000 block of Sun Bow Drive sometime Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run crash near Dandino’s, 1407 Elkhart Road, around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle involved was heavily damaged, according to a report, but no injuries were reported since police said the identifies of those involved are unknown.
• Benjamin Cantu Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of South Fifth Street sometime Monday night. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
BURGLARY
Carly Lantz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a man entered her house and then left after he was spotted by a person there, 725 Steury Ave., around 5:15 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Sandra Shock, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police her license plate was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at 1009 S. Ninth St. around 9 a.m. Monday.
• Veronica Guerra, Granger, reported to Goshen police Monday her purse was stolen from Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., on Oct. 22. Guerra said her credit card was then used at a local business.
MAIL TAMPERING
Lola Jenkins and Miriam Kiogima, both of Goshen, reported to Goshen police their mail was tampered with at 410 E. Douglas St. around 5:25 p.m. Monday. Police hadn’t determined whether any mail was stolen, according to a report.
BATTERY
Goshen police responded to a fight at a house, 517 New York St., around 12:55 p.m. Monday. One man at the scene told police he was battered by two people, while another man said he was battered by a person. Both men refused medical treatment, police said in a report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.