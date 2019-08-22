A South Bend man was injured and the back of his car was reportedly crumpled in a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Wednesday.
The car, driven by Jermell Washington, was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Justin Dean, Mishawaka, at U.S. 33 and College Avenue around 2:10 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Police described the damage to the rear of Washington’s car as substantial.
Washington was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back and neck pain, police said. Dean did not report any injuries.
CRASHES
• Karen Avery, Goshen, was injured when the SUV she was driving struck a trailer attached to a pickup truck at C.R. 17 and Peddler’s Village Road around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The truck driven by Tracy Robinson, Pine River, Minnesota, had driven through a red light on C.R. 17 when Avery’s SUV collided with the trailer, according to a report by Goshen police.
Avery was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for chest pain, police said. Robinson did not report any injuries.
• Diana Heflin, Goshen, was injured when the car she was driving struck a car driven by Rebecca Portillo, Elkhart, outside Bashor Children’s Home in Goshen around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Portillo had crossed into Heflin’s lane while turning onto the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, and Heflin couldn’t stop in time to avoid a crash, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Heflin was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, police said. Portillo did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Keith West, 38, 26880 Silverwater Way, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury after police investigated a report that two men were stabbed in the area of 26827 Sweetwater Way in Elkhart around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Charles Vest, 59, 223 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a synthetic drug following a traffic stop at Wilden Avenue and Greene Road around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Vest, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Lizbeth Hernandez, 19, 407 W. Third St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Hernandez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
April Krueger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief to her property at the Winchester Trails mobile home park around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• William Sharp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of forgery and theft at a home, 1312 Cosmo St., around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Alfa Waller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from 129 E. Lincoln Ave. sometime early Wednesday morning.
• Ryan Mitchell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his car while it was parked at a home, 1017 Twinflower Drive, sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Wednesday an item valued at $99 was stolen from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on July 25.
• Jared Johnson, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police cash was stolen from his vehicle while it was unlocked and parked at a home, 70150 C.R. 25, sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.
• Melissa McPhail, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her 2013 GMC Acadia was stolen from the driveway of a home, 17620 Furrows Lane, around 7:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Nitza Rosario, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a 2007 Ford Explorer was stolen during a burglary to the garage of her home in the 19000 block of C.R. 40 sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
• Travis Johnson reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from his truck while it was parked at 10700 C.R. 4 in Middlebury around 2 p.m. last Saturday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
John Bagwell reported to Elkhart County police a person entered a house, 53276 Hilltop Drive, in Middlebury and stayed there sometime before Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Shelby Miller, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was damaged in a crash that occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene of the crash without exchanging information.
FRAUD
Ryan Stec, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 4:20 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Marvin Jeffrey, 27, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Saturday.
• Daniel Taylor, 19, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Saturday.
