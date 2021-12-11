Crash injures an Elkhart woman
A two-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Drive North, near Caragana Court, left an Elkhart woman injured at 11:36 a.m. Friday.
According to Goshen police, Jocelyn N. Montalvo, 23, 56572 C.R. 3, Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Cadillac CTS southwest on Eisenhower Drive North, when she attempted to turn left into a private business and pulled into the path of a 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The truck, driven by Kody J. McGuire, 23, 189 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was northeastbound on Eisenhower Drive North. McGuire told police he attempted to stop but ended up skidding to avoid a crash, the report reads. The truck and the Cadillac collided.
Montalvo complained of head pain. McGuire was uninjured.
ARRESTS
- Karla Gutierrez Moreno, 28, 1513 Westmoor Pkwy., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. She was later released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Josue Ojeda-Pizana, 35, 214 E. Broadway St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:01 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 2800 block of Gateway South Drive. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
- Lucy Smith, Indianapolis, told Goshen police at 1:40 p.m. Friday that her purse was stolen while she was at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. A credit card was then used at Dollar General, 2010 Lincolnway East.
- Charity Zimmerman, Goshen, reported a theft to Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The theft occurred at 209 Chicago Ave., police noted.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Greg Swank, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:43 a.m. Friday that his rental property at 1200 Cosmo St. was spray painted.
HIT-AND-RUN
Joel Bonder, Osceola, reported to Goshen police at 2:15 p.m. Friday that his Saturn Vue was struck by another vehicle while he was at work at 925 Lincolnway East. The driver then left the area without leaving any information or contacting police.
BATTERY
A 42-year-old Goshen woman reported she was chest bumped by someone she knows during an argument over a traffic crash in the 1100 block of North Main Street at 5:10 p.m. Friday. The woman was uninjured.
