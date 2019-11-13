A Warsaw man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle Kosciusko County crash that involved a driver from New Paris.
An SUV driven by Robert Porter, 22, of Warsaw crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of Ind. 13, between Pierceton and Sidney, around 1:20 p.m., Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Porter was killed at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Brian Mikel of New Paris, was not injured in the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
CRASH
Nathan Zollinger, Goshen, was injured when he lost control of the car he was driving on Ind. 119 east of Wakarusa around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Zollinger’s car left the road, rolled down an embankment, through a ditch and through a couple trees near C.R. 11, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Zollinger was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for an apparent broken leg, according to the release.
ARRESTS
• Allan May, 47, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of intimidation after police responded to an incident in the 64000 block of C.R. 43 around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
• Elkhart County police arrested a girl on charges of juvenile domestic battery and being incorrigible after responding to an incident in the 67000 block of Foxmoore Court in Goshen around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The girl was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Jeremy Templeton reported to Elkhart County police a person riding in a vehicle fired a flare gun at him while he was standing in the driveway of his home in the 59000 block of C.R. 13 near Dunlap around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
BATTERY
Anathia Rodriguez reported to Elkhart County police a girl battered her at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Henry Adkins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen from 239 Post Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Keion Goss, South Bend, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen from a Keystone RV plant, 2530 Linden Drive, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Elissa Allen reported to Elkhart County police Monday 15 pairs of shoes were stolen from her vehicle while it was stored at Perry Automotive Inc., 57941 Ind. 19, in Elkhart around Oct. 31.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Hugo Salazar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while parked at a house, 929 S. Main St., sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
• Adam Valentiny reported to Elkhart County police the driver of a vehicle left the scene of a vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 18 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Elkhart County police responded to the report of a crash where a vehicle struck a utility pole along C.R. 44 near C.R. 37 around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle had left the scene before police arrived, a report shows.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman after responding to a call about the woman refusing to leave Maple Indian Cuisine, 127 S. Main St., around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 17-year-old boy left the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, without permission around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.