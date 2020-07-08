A Goshen couple faces charges after an investigation led to a drug bust Monday night.
Mario Brantley, 37, and Ka-Lynn La Porte, 23, were arrested following a traffic stop at Lincoln and Chicago avenues around 10:15 p.m. Police said the two were found with a baggie of about 1.6 grams of heroin in their vehicle. The stop also came while the two were under surveillance by undercover officers in the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit, according to details in the probable cause affidavit filed after the arrests.
Under questioning, Brantley allegedly told investigators he mainly deals methamphetamine. La Porte indicated they sell heroin and meth, according to the affidavit.
ICE investigators, backed by members of the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team, searched the couple’s home, 313 S. Riverside Blvd. Police found evidence of heroin, meth, marijuana, syringes and drug paraphernalia, the affidavit shows.
Brantley was jailed on charges of dealing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic and maintaining a common nuisance.
La Porte was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
ARRESTS• Casey Coddens, 34, 52000 C.R. 21, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R.s 17 and 10 around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday.
• Patrick Shepherd, 49, 200 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement, as well as on three outstanding warrants, at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Eric Young, 22, 1301 Moffat Lane, Elkhart, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Young was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. The juvenile was released to his parents.
• Robert Saffell, 55, 601 N. Locke St., Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and possession of a synthetic drug around midnight Tuesday. Police said Saffell refused to pull the scooter he was driving over for a traffic stop and led an officer to the backyard of his home. While there, Saffell allegedly grabbed an axe that had been stuck in a tree. The officer knocked it from his hands and took Saffell into custody, according to details in a probable cause affidavit filed after the arrest.
SWAT OPERATION
The Elkhart County Regional SWAT team assisted members of the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit in serving a search warrant at a house, 313 S. Riverside Blvd., in Goshen around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a police report shows.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Donald Rosezelle, Goshen, struck a pedalcycle ridden by Monika Ganaway, Goshen, as Ganaway rode into the crosswalk while crossing Ind. 15 at Westwood Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Rosezelle told police the light had turned green, and he didn’t see Ganaway in front of him, according to the report.
Ganaway was apparently treated for head pain, according to the report.
• A car driven by Summer Fisher, Goshen, crossed the center line and struck a mailbox at 1006 E. Reynolds St. around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Fisher was treated at the scene for a facial injury. She was also cited by police for a learner’s permit violation and for driving without insurance.
• A pickup truck driven by Norma Lopez, Elkhart, ran a stop sign and collided with a minivan driven by a 16-year-old boy at C.R.s 28 and 15 near Goshen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Lopez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, police said. The boy did not report any injuries.
Police said a potential citation against Lopez is pending, following a review of dash camera footage of the crash.
BURGLARY
Mariah De Leon, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police several of her dogs were taken from her home, 53254 Hill Top Drive, sometime between 10:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. last Saturday.
THEFT
Jade Butterfield, Goshen, reported a theft while meeting Goshen police at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St., around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
CHILD FOUND
Goshen police responded to a call about a 5-year-old boy who had wandered away from home at Roxbury Park around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police helped find the child’s guardians and return him home.
