Couple face multiple charges
Goshen police arrested two people on multiple charges Monday after stopping a vehicle that matched a recent series of catalytic converter thefts.
According to information provided by Goshen police, officers stopped a black Toyota Forerunner near Lincolnway East and College Avenue because it matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in several local catalytic converter thefts.
It was during this stop that Goshen officers said they found methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a stolen handgun in the vehicle, according to statement issued by Goshen police.
Arrested were Wiley Somers, 30, 52588 Forestbrook Ave., South Bend, and Yolisdany Dominquez, 44, 730 Lexington Ave., Elkhart.
Somers was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dominquez was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Goshen police are continuing to investigate the catalytic converter thefts. Those who have any information about the catalytic converter thefts should contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661.
CRASHES
A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Ind. 19 and C.R. 36 at 1:49 p.m. Monday. According to Elkhart county deputies a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck driven by Jarrett Spahr, 22, Osceola, was northbound behind a 2012 Toyota Camry. The Camry was driven by Jacquelyn Diehl, 71, Goshen. The officer’s reported noted that Spahr failed to see that the Camry had slowed down and his truck collided with the back end of the car. Police said both vehicles where heavily damaged. Spahr was uninjured. Diehl had neck, back and hand pain. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
ARRESTS
- Storm Swisher, 21, 15357 Foxtail Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle. Swisher was stopped at 10th and Reynolds streets for a traffic violation, according to police. She was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
- Shane Schmidt, 50, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. He is accused of stealing lottery tickets from 112 W. Pike St.. Schmidt was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Gregory Jones, 59, 4313 Midway Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:44 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction. Jones was in a vehicle crash at North Main and Pike streets and was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Brandon Allen, 34, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:18 p.m. Sunday on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Monday at 12:59 p.m., Deanna Huffman, 53, 116 S. 28th St., Goshen, arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft. She is accused of being found with stolen items from Gallop’s gas station, located at 18423 U.S. 20, Goshen. Huffman was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
- An employee of Hostetler & Askew Door, 2331 Eisenhower Drive North, reported to Goshen police that a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle overnight Sunday.
- Percy Moukangue, 3010 Marshwood Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:58 a.m. Monday the theft of an extension ladder from his home.
- Jennifer Jimienez-Nunez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:11 a.m. Monday that items were stolen from her locked 2008 Dodge Caliber overnight Monday while it was parked at 2400 W. Clinton St.
- Bradley Henderson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:22 p.m. Thursday that a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business at 57057 Ind. 15.
- An employee of a local doctor’s office in the 1800 block of Winsted Drive, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:50 p.m. Monday that a bank bag containing cash and checks was stolen from the business over the weekend.
- A recreational vehicle was stolen from an unsecured storage lot at Forest River Plant 69, 2422 Century Drive, Goshen, according to an employee who reported the theft to Goshen police at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.
- Celia Wiard reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:11 p.m. Thursday that her black 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen from the parking lot at 50980 Ind. 13, Middlebury, between 9:05 and 9:10 p.m.
- Jose Martinez, 10 Post Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:42 a.m. Monday that his unlocked silver 2001 Honda Civic was stolen from his driveway between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m.
- Monday at 10:23 a.m., Brian Templeton, 44, reported that his wallet was stolen between 8 and 9 a.m. at 18541 U.S. 20, Bristol.
BURGLARY
- Makayla Dunn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:48 a.m. Sunday that her locked storage unit at 3031 Peddler’s Village Road was broken into. All of the contents inside were stolen.
- Sunday at about 5:50 a.m., an employee of New Paris Stop n Go gas station, 68490 Ind. 15, reported that a person forced entry into the station and stole approximately $6,750 worth of tobacco products between 11 p.m. Saturday and 5:50 a.m. Sunday.
