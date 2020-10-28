A Goshen man was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.
A car driven by Tiara Rich, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Dennis Mee, Goshen, at C.R. 12 and C.R. 3 as Rich turned into Mee’s path around 4:20 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Mee was apparently taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Rich refused treatment at the scene, police said.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Brent Schmidt, Goshen, rear-ended an SUV driven by Pamela Swoveland, Goshen, as Swoveland slowed to turn from Ind. 15 onto C.R. 126 around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Swoveland and Schmidt both refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Schmidt was cited for driving without a valid license and following another vehicle too closely.
• A pickup truck driven by Lola Gunderman, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Cheyenne Mayberry, Elkhart, as Gunderman pulled out of a parking lot onto U.S. 33 near C.R. 13 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Gunderman and Mayberry were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Gunderman was also cited for failing to yield the right of way to Mayberry’s vehicle.
• Tariq Ivery, Elkhart, lost control of the SUV he was driving, left the side of Greenleaf Boulevard at a curve turning onto C.R. 15 in Elkhart, and struck a boulder and a tree around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Ivery told police another vehicle had run him off the road, then left the scene, according to the release.
He was treated at the scene for shoulder pain. A 15-year-old girl in his SUV was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
ARRESTS
• Adam Freyenberger, 38, 61040 Waterwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 20 and C.R. 17 around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday.
• Justin Landeros, 29, 504 Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at C.R. 31 and C.R. 40 near Goshen around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.
• Juvenal Silva Arellano, 61, 1302 S. 15th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Ninth Street and Plymouth Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Silva Arellano was released with a citation to appear in court.
• Stephanie Thyng, 26, 720 W. Pike St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal trespassing after police said she violated a trespassing warning, issued in March, at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Thyng was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Russell Lantz, 37, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on C.R. 34 near C.R. 31 around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Lantz was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
BURGLARY
Lelia Jones, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a break-in at her house, 164 Roxbury Park, sometime last Saturday.
THEFT
Ashley Bailey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from her porch, 1103 Egbert Ave., around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Jamie Borst, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a potential fraud scheme involving gift cards around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
• David Coil, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Martin Wade, 54, Mishawaka, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 5:05 p.m. Saturday.
