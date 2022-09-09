An inmate at the Elkhart County jail is accused of threatening and assaulting one of the corrections officers, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report.
According to the report, Douglas Orrick, 38, Elkhart, was in custody at the jail for an April 5 auto theft incident.
Per a probable cause affidavit, Orrick allegedly stole a gold 2010 Chevrolet Equinox from 54700 Thrash Lane, Elkhart. According to Trisha Thrash, Orrick had come to her house two separate times with interest in the vehicle. Thrash told police that Orrick broke out the driver’s side window of the vehicle, hooked up a tow strap to a white Ford F150, and he and Joshua Weaver drove off with the Chevrolet Equinox.
While speaking with police, a homeowner about two miles away on Southwood Drive, Robert Cunningham, arrived to tell officers at the scene that Orrick had placed the vehicle in his driveway. Cunningham was identified as a visitor who accompanied Orrick the first time he looked at the vehicle, but not the second, the affidavit notes.
In a later investigation, Weaver, who was with Orrick during the second visit and the alleged auto theft, told police that Orrick asked to use his white Ford truck to move a vehicle he’d purchased. Weaver obliged. Orrick said he’d locked the keys in the car, and used a crowbar to break the window open to retrieve them. Weaver said Orrick buys several cars per week and sells them, so he did not find it bizarre, the affidavit asserts.
Later in the day, officers attempted to serve a warrant at 52232 Iris Court, Elkhart — the address on file for Orrick — and were advised he had fled in a vehicle. They later found him at Casey's General Store, 839 C.R. 6, Elkhart, according to the affidavit. The arresting officer later found that while in the back seat of his patrol vehicle, Orrick had ripped the back passenger control button off, and wires leading to the patrol rifle rack attached to the cage had been ripped out of place.
Orrick was sentenced June 6 through a plea agreement for the auto theft charge. He was sentenced to about a year at Elkhart County Community Corrections and about another year of probation. He was ordered to report on June 13. However, in August, a bench warrant was issued for Orrick, the report notes.
On Sept. 4, officers apprehended Orrick at the home on Southwood Drive. During the incident, another probable cause affidavit claims he resisted arrest, strangled a K9 officer, and once apprehended, struck a nurse at Elkhart General Hospital before ultimately making his way to the jail for the outstanding warrants and other accusations.
Orrick is currently accused of getting into a fight with an officer at the correctional facility. On Thursday, officers reported that Orrick assaulted and threatened a corrections officer. In this case, he’s accused of strangulation, intimidation, resisting lawn enforcement, battery against a public safety official and disarming a law enforcement officer.
ARRESTS
• Reyes Faustino-Carillo, 33, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of auto theft Thursday for allegedly stealing from Dunlap United Methodist Church. According to and Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report, Tobianne Price contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:45 a.m. Thursday to report that her white Hyundai Sonata was stolen from Dunlap United Methodist Church, 23674 U.S. 33, Elkhart. The vehicle was later found at Essenhaus, 240 U.S. 20, Middlebury, in the possession of Faustino-Carillo. He was arrested on the auto theft charge and transported to the Elkhart County jail.
OFFICERS REPORT
• A five-year boy reportedly fell through a hole in the floor and fell down two stories while at 27608 C. R. 40, Wakarusa. Jaime Wenger reported her son’s accident at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Jamila Brimite contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to report that someone broke into her storage unit on Skyview Drive and burglarized it.
THEFTS
• Nicole Graziolo reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6, someone stole cash and committed fraud in the 52000 block of Delta Court in Elkhart.
• Adam Sahli reported to Elkhart County deputies on Thursday that two suspects entered a vehicle he owns in the 55000 block of Osborn Avenue, took a knife, and intentionally punctured a tire on the vehicle.
• Mike Sutter reported to Goshen police at 9:09 a.m. Thursday that someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle while it was parked in Goshen.
• Fernando Izaguirre reported to Goshen police at 11:09 a.m. Thursday that someone stole an air compressor from the Martin’s Supermarket parking lot, 1527 Bashor Rd., Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lisa Gerwels reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. Aug. 31 and 8:34 p.m. Sept. 8 someone damaged the rear door of her car by pushing on it.