A new case of counterfeit cash was reported to local police Tuesday.
Staff at Lincolnway Mart turned over counterfeit bills to Goshen police after the bills were received at the business, 2429 Lincolnway East, around 12:10 p.m.
BATTERY
Ashley Smith, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police she was struck in the eye by a 34-year-old woman at 19975 Emerald Chase Lane around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ABANDONED VEHICLE
Elkhart County police found a car abandoned in the road in the area of 52533 Ind. 15 around 7:05 a.m. Monday. Police then learned the car had been reported stolen out of St. Joseph County, Michigan, and it was then recovered, a report shows.
