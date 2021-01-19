Elkhart County police received a report that a cooler, containing two jars of marijuana, was found in the area of C.R. 43 and Ind. 120 near Middlebury around 8 p.m. Friday. The items were handed over to police.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old girl from Elkhart on a warrant at a house, 705 S. Ninth St., around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The girl was then also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia while at the Elkhart County Jail, according to a police report.
• Brooke Montileaux, 44, 212 E. Emeline St., Milford, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 2:10 p.m. Monday. Montileaux was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Cristian Everardo Lucero, 25, 877 E. U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Reliance Road around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. According to a separate police report, a driver’s license out of Ohio was found to have a false name and birth date during an inventory of the vehicle.
• James Schrock, 25, 6470 S. 1100 West, Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Lewis Street in Elkhart on Friday.
• Jesus Fraga, 44, 65868 Harwood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane around 9:50 p.m. Friday.
SENTENCING
An Elkhart man faces more than three years in prison in a federal gun case.
Joshua Ray, 29, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and two years of probation late last week after he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of machine guns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for northern Indiana.
In the charge, Ray admitted to having auto switch devices that can convert a semi-automatic handgun to a fully-automatic weapon, the release shows.
The case stems from May 2019 when police intercepted a package for Ray that contained 40 auto switch devices. Police then searched his house later that month and found more devices, along with various firearms, according to the release.
CRASHES
• Joshua Rowzer, Shipshewana, lost control of the SUV he was driving amid snow on C.R. 900 West, and his vehicle left the road, rolled onto its side and landed back on its tires near C.R. 750 West around 7:05 a.m. Monday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Rowzer was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said.
• Tylone Lee, Elkhart, lost control of the SUV he was driving and slid off the side of C.R. 20 amid icy conditions near C.R. 11 around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Lee was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
• David Njuguna, Goshen, lost control of the car he was driving amid snow and struck the median along U.S. 20 west of C.R. 17 around 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
A passenger in Njuguna’s car, Judith Garcia, Goshen, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury, police said. Njuguna did not report any injuries.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Alexandrina Krizen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person kicked in the door of her house, 112 S. 29th St., and then stole a four-wheel vehicle from her around 4:10 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Allena Maciorowski, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from the porch of her house, 1123 Spring Brooke Drive, around 10:25 a.m. Monday.
• Ron Davidhizar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a lawn mower and a trailer were stolen from a house, 511 N. Fifth St., around 5:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Paul Gittinger, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a package was stolen from the porch of his house, 20641 C.R. 20, sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a case of theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Dec. 20.
FRAUD
James Neff, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police last Thursday a case of fraud that occurred Feb. 6, 2018.
