GOSHEN — Several thefts were reported in the city this week, including the loss of a high-tech piece of construction and engineering equipment.
• Joseph Schackart IV reported to Elkhart County police a Spectra laser level and grounds, valued at $3,539, was stolen from a worksite near 22733 C.R. 32 in Goshen sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Saul Aguilera reported to Goshen police his 2007 Pontiac G5 car was stolen from a home, 255 Brookside Manor, around 3:45 a.m. Friday.
• Natasha Loop, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her daughter’s bicycle was stolen from the rack at Parkside Elementary School, 1202 S. Seventh St., around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
• Paula Checkly, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a man stole an Amazon package from the front step of her home, 18073 C.R. 18, around 11:50 a.m. Thursday. The suspect then left the scene in a silver car, according to the report.
• Ashley Dietrich, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a PlayStation 4 was stolen after a suspect used a garage door opener to enter her house, 57314 Horseshoe Court, sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Sprint reported to Goshen police the theft of a mobile phone from the store, 2909 County Home Road, around noon Thursday.
• Nader Zaal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen while it was parked and running in the 1000 block of South Main Street around 8 a.m. Thursday.
• Reyna Montalva-Jimenz reported to Elkhart County police about $200 in cash and credit cards, as well as a Social Security card, were stolen from her van while it was parked at a home, 58555 Ox Bow Dr., sometime between 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.
ARRESTS
• Darnell Pulliam, 38, 711 McDonald St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft from his employer after police responded to Market Centre shopping plaza, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Pulliam was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a Goshen High School student on a charge of battery after police responded to a call that a student injured a staff member at the school, 401 Lincolnway East, around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The student was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
BURGLARIES
• James Rupright, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen during a burglary to his garage, 1709 Amberwood Dr., around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Ralph Tubbs reported to Elkhart County police a grass trimmer, a leaf blower and five gallons of diesel fuel were stolen during a burglary to a storage shed at Crossroads Community Church, 57415 Alpha Dr., in Goshen sometime between Oct. 24 and Wednesday.
CRASH
A van driven by Sarah Grosse, Wakarusa, ran a stop sign and struck a car driven by Kaylynn May, Burket, at C.R. 42 and C.R. 31 near Goshen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Grosse and May did not report any injuries. A passenger in May’s car, Shelly May, Burket, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for rib and hand pain, police said.
Grosse was cited by police at the scene for disregarding a stop sign, the release shows.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kristin Speed, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in a crash in the 300 block of North Main Street around 10 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Krystal Gunter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief at Brookside Manor, 61108 Old C.R. 17, around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Bailey Toma, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.