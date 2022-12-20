Goshen police arrested a Columbia City man following a high speed pursuit through the city Monday night.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Travis King, 36, Columbia City, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement causing injury and possession of paraphernalia after leading police on a high speed pursuit following an attempted traffic stop in the area of Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue at 8:39 p.m. Monday.
Per the report, the high speed pursuit ended in the area of C.R.s 31 and 40, where King’s vehicle exited the roadway and entered a cornfield. King reportedly left the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was eventually located. However, upon being located, King continued to resist, causing a hand injury to an officer attempting to place him under arrest, the report noted.
During a search of his vehicle, paraphernalia was located, and King was also found to have a felony warrant out of Whitley county. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
• A vehicle stolen out of Kosciusko County was recovered and the accused arrested on Sunday morning. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, a representative of Ford Motor Assist had reported a vehicle as stolen out of Warsaw at 10:13 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was located by deputies at C.R.s 3 and 118, but fled from officers. Turning into a dead-end subdivision, the driver and passenger fled on foot and were later apprehended and identified as Amber Doyle, 42, 5900 E. 50 S., Angola, and David Ryan, 42, 4313 C.R. 32, Waterloo. Doyle was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement, while Ryan was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement. Both Doyle and Ryan were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
OTHER ARRESTS• Donald Ross, 30, 619 Day Spring Court, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction after deputies responded to a crash at U.S. 20 and C.R. 27 Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Shazzar Mack, 35, 2404 Southdale Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating while intoxicated with priors and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Ind. 19 and Old U.S. 33 at 1:31 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Lucas Hall, 29, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated with priors after he was identified as a possible intoxicated driver while in the area of Ash Road and Old U.S. 33 at 8:49 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tina Lowe, 52, 30585 Mary Don Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at the intersection of C.R. 100 and Mary Don Lane at 11:10 p.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Seth Browning, 21, 25572 C.R. 6, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the area of Grover and Hastings at 11 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Desiree Fireline, 20, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage by a minor after crashing her vehicle in area of C.R. 14 and Ind. 15 at 12:17 a.m. Saturday. She was released pending a court date.
• Caleb McDaniel, 22, 415 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement after fleeing from police following an attempted stop in the area of Plymouth Avenue and 12th Street at 3:51 p.m. Monday for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES• A Michigan man was injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Goshen. According to a Goshen Police Department report, Michael Thomas, 32, Elkhart, was turning left out of a parking lot at 4000 Elkhart Road at 1:25 p.m. Friday and did not see Jose Garcia Bocanegra’s vehicle approaching due to the large amount of traffic that was turning into the parking lot. Thomas proceeded into the roadway, where he collided with Garcia Bocanegra’s vehicle. Amy Welling, 42, Goshen, said Garcia Bocanegra’s vehicle then went left of center into her lane where she was unable to avoid a collision. A passenger in Garcia Bocanegra’s vehicle, German Valle-Ayvizor, Coldwater, Michigan, complained of knee pain following the crash, the report stated. Officers determined that Thomas’ failure to yield was the cause of the collision, and noted that he had a suspended license out of Michigan. He was cited for both.
• A crash at 5 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart sent an Elkhart woman to the hospital. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Yazmin Sanchez, 24, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle south on Seventh Street while Tonya Ebright, 58, Elkhart, was headed west on C. R. 20. Sanchez proceeded to turn left onto C.R. 20 and failed to yield the right of way, causing Ebright’s vehicle to collide into Sanchez’s vehicle. Sanchez was cited for failure to yield and transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.HIT-AND-RUN• Joseph Ehlers contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:52 a.m. Friday to report that his vehicle was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck while on Ind. 13 at the toll road overpass. The driver failed to exchange information and left the scene.
THEFT• Ricardo Rios contacted Goshen police at 2:05 p.m. Monday to report the theft of a black 2011 Kait moped while it was parked at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
• Jennifer Hamm and Samuel Burge reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6:30 a.m. Thursday someone stole money from Burge’s vehicle and ransacked both their vehicles.
• Alexia Weber reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Nov. 6 and Friday someone she knows withdrew $212.77 from her account.
• Titus Arko reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between Thursday and Sunday someone stole the license plate off his vehicle.
• Shadow Beck reported to Goshen police at 10:09 a.m. Sunday that she allowed someone to borrow her vehicle and now the individual is refusing to return it.
• Elsa Caldera reported to Goshen police at 5 p.m. Sunday that someone stolen her vehicle from her residence in the 300 block of E. Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was located a short time later.
• Christine Hopper reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knows stole a 2021 Jeep Compass from her driveway in the 51000 block of C.R. 109 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday.
• Tara Pestow contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:47 a.m. Sunday to report that someone stole stamps from a mailbox in the 15000 block of C.R. 4 in Bristol sometime between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and noon Thursday.
• Tomi Kehr contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:30 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole packages from a porch in the 56000 block of Bishop Court in Elkhart.
BURGLARY• Gary Hufman of Sherlock Homes, 2616 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:24 a.m. Monday to report that several display units at the business were burglarized and furniture stolen sometime early Sunday morning.
• Teresa Moore contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:45 p.m. Monday to report that her storage unit located at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, was burglarized and various items stolen.
FRAUD• Laura Templeton contacted Goshen police at 1:52 p.m. Monday to report discovering nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise had been fraudulently charged to her Interra Credit Union and Amazon accounts.
• A 33-year-old female in Goshen reported to Goshen police at 4:03 p.m. Sunday that someone put her residence in the 1200 block of South 12th Street up for rent on social media.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF• Kathryn Hale contacted Goshen police at 5:02 p.m. Monday to report that one of the windows of her residence in the 800 block of Emerson Street was broken by a marble sometime late Saturday night.
• Ty Gregory reported to Elkhart County deputies someone driving through his yard causing damages to his grass between 11 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.AWOL• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 p.m. Friday to report that David Goble, 40, Goshen, failed to return to custody at 1:20 p.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.