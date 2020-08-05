Several thefts and burglaries were reported to local police this week.
• Kim Powell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her son’s school laptop was stolen at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.
• Sarah Sanders, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her phone was stolen in Goshen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lakyn Holcomb reported to Elkhart County police a car was stolen from a house, 18349 Barrington Drive, in New Paris sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning. The car was found later Monday in New Haven, police said in a report.
BURGLARIES
• Tabatha Humfress, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a jar of change, two mobile phones and medication were stolen during a burglary to her house, 454 W. Hawthorn St., sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Danny Bryant, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary in which property was stolen at his house, 205 W. Wilden Ave., around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
Kloie Tipton, 20, and Kaleb Homister, 21, both of Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Winchester Trails mobile home community around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Ana Binz-Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a case of fraud involving her bank account.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Danielle Walz, 44, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
