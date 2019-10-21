An investigation is underway into the death of a toddler near Wakarusa Saturday.
A 3-year-old boy was found dead on farm property along the 64000 block of C.R. 9 around 6 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a release. No other details about the death were released.
A police spokesman said the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire destroyed a house and damaged two neighboring properties in Syracuse Sunday.
Firefighters from the Turkey Creek Fire Territory found flames coming from Sheila Nesmith’s home, 204 E. Henry St., as they responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m., the department stated in a news release.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Nesmith and her two children were not injured, nor were any firefighters or bystanders, the release shows.
Two neighboring properties in the 400 block of North Lake Street were also damaged by radiant heat from the fire, the release states.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Ivan Torres Lugo and Karina Fuenmayor Chacin, both of 2801 Toledo Road, Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Market Centre shopping plaza, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8 p.m. Sunday. Torres Lugo and Fuenmayor Chacin were both released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Allen Winford, 48, 1529 Flake St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a warrant after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 900 block of North Ninth Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Winford was at the location, but was not involved in the incident, according to police.
• David Pitchford, 22, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Pitchford was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Ashley Nicely, 34, 2625 DeCamp Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Nicely was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Douglas Corson, 60, 702 E. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 6 and Ind. 19 around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Noe Gomez, 44, 816 Oakdale Dr., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license after police responded to a three-vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Isis Fitzsimmons, 18, South Bend, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested by Elkhart County police each on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol after police responded to a crash in the area of 127 Timberbrook Circle in Bristol around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Fitzsimmons and the juvenile were released at the scene with citations to appear in court. The driver of the crashed vehicle left the scene, according to a police report.
• Joseph Galvan, 31, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 21000 block of U.S. 20 near Goshen around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Quintin Castetter, 28, Kimmell, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of theft. Police had responded to a report that Castetter and an unknown suspect stole about 15 hemp plants from a U.S. Hemp Co. site around midnight Thursday. A U.S. Hemp Co. employee told police he saw Castetter take the plants and then followed him to a property, 45 W. 270 North, near Albion, according to a police report.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Speedway reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used in an attempt to purchase gas and a drink from the gas station, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., around 6 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• Corey Brandenburg, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a PlayStation 4 and tablets were stolen during a burglary to his home in the 67000 block of C.R. 31 around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Amerikart reported to Elkhart County police Thursday scrap copper wiring was stolen during a break-in at the business, 17196 Ind. 120, Bristol, sometime between Oct. 11 and 12.
THEFT
Staff at Roaming Networks Inc. reported to Elkhart County police a cargo trailer was broken into and about $10,000 to $15,000 worth of power tools and equipment were stolen from the business, 59677 C.R. 21, near Goshen sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Curtis Freese, South Bend, rear-ended an SUV driven by Sarah Buttgen, Kendallville, while Buttgen was stopped in traffic on U.S. 6 near C.R. 43 around 5 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Buttgen was taken to Parkview Hospital to receive treatment for a head injury, police said.
Freese was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for leg pain. He was also cited by police for driving with a suspended license and driving with an expired license plate.
• Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash near Osceola Saturday.
A car driven by Damian Crawford, South Bend, crossed the center line of Ash Road and collided with an SUV driven by Connor Camacho, Goshen, near C.R. 16 around 2:15 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Crawford’s car then struck an apparent bridge wall before crashing into a Jeep driven by Cole Defries, Mishawaka. Meanwhile, Camacho’s SUV was struck from behind by an SUV driven by John Fronke, Elkhart, police said.
Crawford was taken by police to Elkhart General Hospital, where he complained of neck and chest pain, as part of the investigation into the crashes, according to the release.
Camacho and Fronke were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Defries did not report any injuries, police said.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Holly Twiggs, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle, which then fled around 2:50 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to a call to Elkhart and Greene roads, according to a report. Twiggs told police she tried to follow the other vehicle but lost sight of it.
• Priscilla Krueger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 103 W. Purl St. around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.
BATTERY
• Matara Muchowicz, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her daughter’s face was burnt with a lit cigarette at a home at Broadmore Estates around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 15-year-old juvenile battered two staff members at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Roman Miller, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police his van was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 56979 C.R. 116, sometime between Oct. 12 and Sunday.
• Mary Schroeder, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a baseball bat was used to break out the rear window of her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 59 Timberbrook Circle, around 1:40 p.m. Friday.
