POLICE NEWS: Child playing with lighter starts mattress fire

A mattress fire drove a family out of their home Thursday morning in Goshen.
The fire started as a child played with a lighter on a bed in the house, 517 N. Fifth St., said Scott Thomas, chief fire inspector at the Goshen Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 8:40 a.m., and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. They pulled four damaged mattresses out of the home and doused them with water. The home’s second floor had smoke damage, Thomas said.
A smoke alarm alerted the child’s father to the situation.
“The smoke alarm was the savior on this one,” Thomas said.
The father tried to extinguish the fire himself. But by the time he filled a bucket with water, the blaze had become too intense for him, prompting the call to the fire department, Thomas said.
The five people in the home, two parents and three children, safely escaped the home, and no injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Hayes, 39, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement after police said he failed to pay for services at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 4018 Elkhart Road, around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Lloyd Rowlison, 27, and Lindsay Grate, 34, both of LaGrange, were arrested by LaGrange police on drug charges after police responded to an altercation at a house in the 300 block of Hillside Drive in LaGrange around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday. During the response, police smelled marijuana, and sought and received a search warrant. Investigators then found evidence of multiple drugs.
Rowlison and Grate were jailed each on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
OFFICER RESPONSE
Goshen police responded to a call that a person poured an unknown liquid on property at a house, 615 S. Main St., around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said no evidence was found to support the claim and a report was taken.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Dan Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police windows were damaged at his business, North Side Appliance, 1501 Elkhart Road, around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Robert Slabaugh reported to Elkhart County police a person damaged his vehicle after a road rage incident in the area of C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
A minivan struck a car driven by Olga Sauzo at Ind. 19 and C.R. 38 near Wakarusa around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The van then fled the area without stopping to exchange information, according to a report by Elkhart County police.
BATTERY
Goshen police responded to and broke up a fight at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Police said the victim refused to provide his identity.
THEFT
Rodolfo Bravo, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police his silver 2011 Honda Civic was stolen from his house sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 a.m. Monday. Police had received a report around 6 a.m. Monday that a silver Honda Civic was found crashed and left in the road near 29888 C.R. 22 near Goshen.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to two people after responding to a call to Winchester Trails mobile home park, 31 Winchester Trail, around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.
ILLEGAL DUMPING
Michael Peterson, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police trash was dumped next to a dumpster near his business, 415 New St., around 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.
MISSING VEHICLE
Daniel Burnham, homeless, reported to Goshen police his medical scooter as missing from 1406 W. Lincoln Ave. around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.
