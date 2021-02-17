Two men face child molesting allegations in Elkhart County.
Rodheim Taylor, 23, and Kyle Pelikan, 22, both of South Bend, were charged in separate cases this week.
Taylor is charged with a Level 4 felony count of child molesting. He’s accused of touching a minor inappropriately at a house at Roxbury Park where he lived in early June 2020. He also allegedly sought to expose himself to the victim and two other children at that time, according to details provided by investigators in a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Meanwhile, Pelikan is charged with two Level 3 felony counts of child molesting. He’s accused of touching a child inappropriately at a house in Elkhart County, apparently around the summer of 2019, details in a probable cause in that case show.
Pelikan was charged Monday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Taylor was charged Tuesday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
ARRESTS
• Natalie Felts, 32, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft following a traffic stop at Pike Street and Pleasant Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Felts had been identified as a suspect in a theft at Meijer, police said in a report.
• Coy Walker, 314 E. Fourth St., Milford, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Walker was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jose Gallegos Jr., 23, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of West Washington Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Edgar Alba Guerrero, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 200 block of Mossberg Lane around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene after the crash, a police report shows.
• Goshen police responded to a report that a vehicle struck a light pole and knocked it down at the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene after the crash.
• Bradley Fletcher reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck while it was parked in front of a house, 27568 Robin Hood Lane, sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.
HACKING
Beverly Stegelmann, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her computer was hacked and locked, and the hacker demanded $5,000 to restore access.
