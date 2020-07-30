Farm animals were apparently beaten on a Wakarusa woman’s property Tuesday.
Lisa Mills told Elkhart County police a person kicked and hit chickens and rabbits after breaking into a barn, 64881 C.R. 1, sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., a report shows.
One chicken lost its tail feathers during the attack, according to the report.
DRUG ARRESTS
A Syracuse man, his daughter and another man were arrested during a drug bust at his home late Tuesday night.
Officers with Kosciusko County’s SWAT team raided David Reed’s house, 9811 N. Majestic Way, near Lake Wawasee around 11:50 p.m. as part of an investigation by the county’s Narcotics Enforcement Team 43 task force. Under a search warrant, police found four people in the house as well as drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns and cash, a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office shows.
Three people in the house were arrested and jailed, police said.
David Reed, 47, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Kandice Ferguson, 18, Syracuse, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police identified Ferguson as Reed’s daughter.
Anthony Pollard Jr., 54, Pierceton, faces charges of false informing and visiting a common nuisance.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
A shooting that injured a man near Middlebury last weekend was apparently accidental.
Elkhart County police had responded to a call that a 22-year-old man was injured at a home in the 50000 block of C.R. 37 early Sunday morning. The man was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The situation is being investigated as an accident, and no charges will be filed, said Capt. Michael Culp, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
ARRESTS
• April Espinoza, 27, 9721 E. Pixie Placeway, Cromwell, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop Wednesday in the 100 block of East Market Street in Nappanee, a probable cause affidavit shows.
• A 17-year-old girl was arrested on a charge of battery after Goshen police responded to an incident in the 500 block of East Wilden Avenue around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday. The girl was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.
• Ashley Perkins, 28, 235 S. Birkey St., Bremen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and possession of a counterfeit substance after police responded to a crash. Perkins allegedly crashed a car she was driving into a garage and a vehicle parked inside at 27030 Water Edge Drive in Elkhart around 12:55 p.m. Monday, a report shows. According to details in a probable cause affidavit, Perkins struck the garage at an estimated 30 to 40 mph.
POTENTIAL ARSON
Rebecca Sinclair reported to Elkhart County police a gas leak was found Tuesday at a residence at Cobus Green manufactured home community, 54152 Ash Road, near Elkhart. A cigarette was also found nearby in an apparent attempt to cause an explosion, a police report shows.
CRASH
A car driven by Merlin Graber, Goshen, rear-ended a car driven by Lizeth Perez, Goshen, while Perez was stopped at College Avenue and Dierdorff Road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash pushed Perez’s car into the rear of a car driven by Maija Stutsman, Goshen, while it was also stopped, Goshen police said in a report.
Graber, Perez and Stutsman did not report any injuries. A passenger in Perez’s car, Guillermina Perez, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
Ethan Nickerson reported to Elkhart County police a suspicious vehicle in the area of 14019 C.R. 4 in Bristol around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Cynthia Bradshaw reported to Elkhart County police a tractor-trailer crashed into the side of the SUV she was driving as she sought to change lanes ahead of a construction zone on U.S. 20 west of U.S. 33 around 6:25 a.m. Monday. The tractor-trailer did not stop after the collision, a report shows.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to two people who refused to leave Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARIES
• Roelif Badertscher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen out of a shed around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday. The report was made at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St., and the location of the theft was not provided in police information.
• Lowell Becker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday three of his storage units had been burglarized sometime within the last couple days. No items were apparently taken from the units.
• Angela Ortiz reported to Elkhart County police some money was taken during a break-in at 64950 Ind. 19 sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Property was also spray painted at the scene, a report shows.
THEFTS
• Idriss Youssouf, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a mobile phone was stolen from Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., on Tuesday.
• Staff at Transport US reported to Goshen police Wednesday a travel trailer was stolen from the company’s lot, 2431 E. Kercher Road, sometime last weekend.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Emilee Downs, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her boyfriend’s vehicle was vandalized at 2512 W. Clinton St. around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Alberto Rodriguez Tolentino, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
