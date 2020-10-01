A Fort Wayne man has been charged in the rape of a person outside a business in Goshen earlier this year.
Juan Munoz Garcia, 42, faces a Level 1 felony count of rape and a Level 6 felony count of stalking in a case filed Wednesday.
Munoz Garcia allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle in a business parking lot along C.R. 38, had the victim drive to another lot, and is accused of then committing sexual assault. Munoz Garcia then allegedly drove the victim’s vehicle back to the first lot, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Munoz Garcia is also accused of other acts of harassment, and was also charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated in June, details in the affidavit show.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1. A warrant was also issued for Munoz Garcia’s arrest.
STANDOFF ARREST
An Elkhart man was taken into custody after a standoff Thursday morning near Claypool.
While crews directed traffic on C.R. 700 South near C.R. 425 West, Kosciusko County police said Quincy Jenkins, 27, got out of an SUV and went into a traffic control vehicle. He then left the traffic control vehicle and ran while taking off clothes as he fled to a nearby house around 10:50 a.m., according to a news release.
Jenkins then allegedly went to another house, and broke in through a back window. Police responded the house, but Jenkins allegedly refused to answer, though he did let out a small dog through the front door, police said in the release.
SWAT officers used a robot near a back door to eventually establish communication. Through that system, Jenkins eventually came out and was taken into custody. He was then taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, police said.
Formal charges are pending, police said.
ARRESTS
• Terry Boocher, 51, Osceola, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. After responding to a request for assistance by Michiana Community Corrections staff, troopers found about a quarter-pound of meth in Boocher’s apartment, 30989 Riverbend Circle, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a state police news release.
• Joselin Osman, 23, Des Moines, Iowa, and Monique Lee, 20, 255 Monroe St., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Osman and Lee were released at the scene each with citations to appear in court.
CRASHES
• A pickup truck driven by Robert Coleman, Goshen, rear-ended a car driven by William Fiscus, Goshen, as Fiscus slowed to stop for traffic in the 2100 block of Bashor Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The crash pushed Fiscus’ car into the rear of an SUV driven by Jessica Nettrouer, Goshen, as Nettrouer was stopped and waiting to make a left turn, Goshen police said in a report.
Nettrouer was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said. Coleman and Fiscus did not report any injuries.
• A car driven by William Carpenter, LaCrosse, rear-ended a car driven by Rachel Koontz, Goshen, while Koontz was stopped, waiting to make a right turn from College Avenue onto Lincolnway East around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Koontz complained of back pain but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Carpenter did not report any injuries.
THEFTS
• Jeff Klaer reported to Elkhart County police the theft of a video camera from a house, 19278 C.R. 40, in Goshen around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Ronald Hershberger Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from his moped while it was parked at a house, 113 S. 29th St., around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.
• Diana Bays, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at her house at Brookside Manor, 61108 Old C.R. 17, around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Guadalupe Castro-Galvez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a theft from her vehicle that occurred sometime in February.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEFMitchell Hawkins reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday the front door was damaged at an unoccupied house, 53523 Ind. 13, sometime between Sept. 25 and Sept. 28.
FRAUD
Carolyn Klaus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was victimized by a computer tech support scam around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
