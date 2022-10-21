ARRESTS
• Ahmad Sobuh, 33, 415 N. Second St., Goshen, and Johnathan Sadler, 24, homeless, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a handgun following an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle near the 1400 block of West Wilden Avenue in Goshen at 4:21 p.m. Thursday. Sobuh was also reportedly arrested on an additional charge of possession of a stolen vehicle belonging to Mark Eveler, 16295 C.R. 18, Goshen. According to a Goshen police report, the stolen vehicle collided with two different vehicles while leading police on a vehicle pursuit before the two men were ultimately arrested.
• John Haws, 51, 54745 Timothy Road, New Carlisle, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement and a valid Elkhart County warrant after officers were dispatched to 3802 Midway Road, Goshen, at 3:38 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of theft. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Ricardo Gonzalez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:08 a.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 1000 block of Eagle Drive in Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information.
• Elkhart County deputies were notified that at approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday someone operating a red Toyota 4 Runner collided with a street sign at the intersection of Ind. 19 and North Shore Drive in Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without notifying the proper authorities.
THEFT
• Cindy Sokol, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 9:07 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a property located at 2367 Century Drive, Goshen.
• Macy Morrison , Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:29 a.m. Thursday to report that someone entered her vehicle and stole a checkbook while it was parked at 1901 S. 15th St., Goshen.
• Semine Mccown, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:05 p.m. Thursday to report that someone entered her vehicle and stole various items while it was parked at 908 S. 15th St., Goshen.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 3:53 a.m. Thursday regarding a report of someone entering three unlocked vehicles while they were parked at 15905 C.R. 18, Goshen, and stealing multiple items including a HiPoint 9mm, ammunition, cash and other items sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Danny Grissinger contacted Elkhart County deputies Thursday morning to report that someone stole his utility trailer containing a riding mower, trimmer and two leaf blowers while it was parked at 56436 Ash Road, Osceola, sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.
• Amanda Browning contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered her vehicle and stole several items while it was parked at 53629 Woodard Court, Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
• Erica Shank, 51855 E. County Line Road, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole her gas can sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 1 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
• Justin Jones contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:14 p.m. Thursday to report that approximately $3,700 worth of his property had been stolen from out of his storage locker located at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• William Abtey contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 a.m. Thursday to report that his internet service went out after hearing a gunshot north of 51635 C.R. 33, Bristol. Upon further investigation, Abtey reported finding the internet box owned by Frontier near his property had been shot, causing damage to the internal electronics, a police report indicated.
• Kristin Smith contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone put dirt in her vehicle’s oil compartment while it was parked at 52240 Country Acres Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.