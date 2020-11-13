An Elkhart man is now charged after another man was beaten into a coma during a fight in Goshen nearly four months ago.
Robert Naylor, 43, faces a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery in a case filed Thursday. He allegedly punched the victim, Jeremy Flora, and knocked him to the ground amid a confrontation in the 500 block of North Main Street the night of July 28.
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigators learned Naylor was with about three other men when Flora was struck and kicked multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment for his injuries. He’s also been in a coma since the fight, a detective said, and he hasn’t recovered, according to details in a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Investigators learned Flora was involved with the mother of one of the men, there was a dispute and the woman’s son along with three other men, including Naylor, had been looking for Flora when they found him while they were in a parking lot along North Main Street, according to the affidavit.
Following a verbal confrontation, one of the men started fighting Flora in the street. During a police interview, Naylor told a detective that Flora and the man separated, and he thought Flora went after him. Naylor said he punched Flora, and he fell with a “crack” sound, the affidavit shows.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1. A warrant for Naylor’s arrest was also issued, court information shows.
ARRESTS
• Antony Castillo Casillas, 24, 209 S. 22nd St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of dealing marijuana after police responded to the parking lot of Roxbury Park, 403 Post Road, around 4:25 p.m. Thursday. Another man, Luis Garcia, 19, 616 E. Madison St., Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garcia was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jacob Collins, 23, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Logan Street around 5:55 a.m. Thursday. Collins was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Dustin Garner, 37, 16708 C.R. 8, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a local warrant after members of the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team assisted Goshen police during a barricaded subject response at Brookside Manor around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.
• Justin Plank, 43, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of dealing a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle after police conducted a welfare investigation at 72104 C.R. 23 in New Paris around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Plank was found with heroin and crack cocaine at the scene.
HIT-AND-RUN
Amanda Malone, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her 13-year-old son in the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:05 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information. Police said the boy was not injured.
SEXUAL BATTERY
A 19-year-old woman reported a case of sexual battery to Goshen police Thursday.
HARASSMENT
A 21-year-old woman reported to Goshen police she was harassed by an employee at Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Alex Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible case of criminal mischief at a house, 213 Queen St., around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Jasmine Glaze, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at a house, 2654 Alpine Fir Lane, around 7:25 p.m. Thursday.
• Joseph Ankrom, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a tire iron was thrown and broke the front window of his house, 18010 C.R. 42, around 1:05 a.m. Thursday.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY
Randy Eaton reported to Goshen police his girlfriend found a male sitting in her car while it was parked at their house, 1113 West Ave., around 12:45 a.m. Friday. Police responded and did not find the suspect.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after Ron Davidhizar reported the person was in a vacant rental property, 601 N. Fifth St., around 7:35 a.m. Thursday.
THEFT
Laura Harroff, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a trash can was stolen from a house, 20027 Gunder Road, sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7.
FRAUD
• Joshua Snyder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday someone tried to use his identity information to file for unemployment benefits.
• Angelo Perera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a person filed for unemployment benefits using his identity information.
• Matt Whitford reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a person used his identity to file for unemployment through the city of Goshen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.