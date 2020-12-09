Several thefts were reported to local police.
THEFTS
• Douglas Hernley reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from two vans parked at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11, near Goshen sometime between Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police a case of theft from the store, 429 W. Pike St., around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Kayla Martin, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of theft that occurred sometime between Sept. 21 and 3:50 p.m. Monday.
• Michael Miles reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday two Forest River recreational vehicles were stolen from Wave Express, 15655 C.R. 38, in Goshen sometime between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1.
FRAUD
• Staff at DJ Construction reported to Goshen police Tuesday a case of unemployment fraud at the business.
• Christina Rider, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday money was taken from her bank account.
• Matthew Zimmerman, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 5:10 p.m. Sunday and 5:10 p.m. Monday.
ARREST
Roy Fisher, 27, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Diamond Williams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Goshen around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Deneen Caverley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at a home, 311 Chicago Ave., around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
