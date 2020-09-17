A group of delivery vehicles was targeted in the theft of car parts this week.
Staff at Pinnacle Fleet reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from 10 Amazon delivery trucks at the facility, 51702 Lovejoy Drive, in Middlebury sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Ian Harker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of theft and intimidation at a house, 2506 W. Wilden Ave., around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jessica Carpenter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen at Dollar General, 2010 Lincolnway East, around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
• Curtis Ketchum, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a sign was stolen from his property, 109 Blackport Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Sarah Campbell reported to Goshen police her power washer was stolen from a house at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
• Ruth Horst, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday she was the victim of a theft.
• Matthew Wolls, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a travel trailer was stolen from a Forest River RV plant, 2422 Century Drive, around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Heather Holcomb, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police her dog, a chocolate Labrador, was stolen from 30839 C.R. 32 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Staff at ZX Gun reported to Goshen police a customer purchased a laser sight using another person’s card at the store, 310 S. Third St., around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.
• Kelly Bickel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her PayPal account was used to send money to a person.
• Stephen Akers, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving a money scam via text message around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
ARRESTS
• Michael Schueneman, 39, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop, in which Schueneman was a passenger in the vehicle, at Lincolnway East and Kercher Road around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. Information from the Elkhart County Jail lists Schueneman’s address as 57335 Terri Court in Middlebury.
• Jonathan Castaneda, 19, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license after police stopped him at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Garren Johnson, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police gunfire damaged the front door of his house, 20704 C.R. 8, sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Douglas Beasy, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police power equipment was stolen during a break-in to his business, Casey’s Erosion & Seed Solutions, 18029 C.R. 22, around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jessa Swearingen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an act of vandalism at The Post, 301 E. Lincoln Ave., around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
• Auther Baer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of vandalism at Greencroft Manor in the 1400 block of Greencroft Drive around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to an 18-year-old man at 2222 Rieth Blvd. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.